21st Sep 2023

‘Female Andrew Tate’ gives the most toxic response to Russell Brand accusations

Charlie Herbert

'Female Andrew Tate' gives the most toxic response to Russell Brand accusations

She made the shocking argument in a YouTube video

The woman who proudly labels herself the ‘female Andrew Tate’ has horrifically suggested that Russell Brand can’t have raped anyone because he is “rich and famous” and had “women throwing themselves at him.”

In recent days, Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following the release of a joint investigation by the Times and Channel 4.

In the report, four women accused 48-year-old Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time. The Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them and have said it is investigating another allegation from 2003.

The report has since led to further alleged victims coming forward.

Brand denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Since the allegations emerged, the likes of Elon Musk and Andrew Tate have come out and voiced their support for the comedian, along with a number of right-wing conspiracy theorists.

So it’s unsurprising that the woman who brands herself as ‘the female Andrew Tate’ has now thrown her own toxic bile behind the comedian in support of him.

Pearl Davis calls herself the ‘female Andrew Tate’ (YouTube/Pearl)

In a video to her 1.8 million subscribers, Pearl Davis said that “the Matrix is coming after him” and that Brand was the victim of a “mainstream media” witch hunt.

Most shockingly, she suggested that she doesn’t believe Brand can have raped anyone because he didn’t “need” to.

She told her subscribers: “Why would a man that is rich and famous need to rape anybody? […] Why would a guy need to assault or rape anybody in order to get sex that’s having it thrown at him 24/7?”

Trying to explain her twisted logic, Davis continued: “This is the equivalent of me being a billionaire and getting accused of robbing a bank.”

The conspiracy theorist had earlier made a similar argument during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time, and the Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them. Brand, 48, denies all of the allegations.

One of Brand’s accusers has alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In a video, the comedian and former BBC and Channel 4 presenter has denied what he called “very serious criminal allegations” and reiterated that his relationships have always been consensual.

In his statement, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Brand has claimed that their is witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

