Search icon

Entertainment

29th Dec 2023

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

Charlie Herbert

Ricky gervais joke

He didn’t take much convincing to tell it

Ricky Gervais decided to tell a joke that even he thought was “too offensive” during his new Netflix special.

Armageddon was released on the streaming platform on Christmas Day and is full of everything you’d expect from a Gervais stand up special.

The special features some controversial jokes that have divided opinion, with one joke even prompting a petition for Netflix to remove it from the show.

But it seems like Gervais didn’t think this was the most outrageous joke from the set, as there was one that he claimed to have thought of on the spot and initially didn’t want to tell because he thought it was “too offensive.”

Spoiler alert: he decided to tell it anyway.

During his performance, Gervais told the audience: “I just thought of a joke then, I can’t do it, it is actually too offensive.”

(Netflix)

After a split second of being urged by the crowd to tell the joke though, he says: “Alright, I’ll do it, but remember you can’t choose your own thoughts, and I just had this thought.

“Ok, Chinese paedophile goes after a little Chinese kid and goes ‘do you want a puppy?’ and the kid goes ‘I’m not hungry’.”

The gag got a big laugh from the audience, who lapped up Gervais’ ‘edgy’ material.

Along with jokes about terminally ill children and the Chinese, Gervais also took a dig at James Corden in his show.

Related links:

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

Ricky Gervais says ‘smart people’ don’t get angry over jokes about Hitler, AIDS or cancer

Topics:

Ricky Gervais

RELATED ARTICLES

Ricky Gervais and Amanda Holden considered for Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs remake

Amanda Holden

Ricky Gervais and Amanda Holden considered for Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs remake

By Steve Hopkins

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

Comedy

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

Animal Cruelty

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

First trailer for Taika Waititi’s new movie displays all the mad genius we’ve come to expect from him

Jojo Rabbit

First trailer for Taika Waititi’s new movie displays all the mad genius we’ve come to expect from him

By Wil Jones

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 79

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 79

By Rich Cooper

The Big JOE 2018 Pub Quiz

Pub Quiz

The Big JOE 2018 Pub Quiz

By Rich Cooper

Number of Black Mirror ‘Bandersnatch’ endings revealed

Bandersnatch

Number of Black Mirror ‘Bandersnatch’ endings revealed

By Oli Dugmore

VIDEO: Mike Tyson caught on Kiss Cam snogging his missus

Mike Tyson

VIDEO: Mike Tyson caught on Kiss Cam snogging his missus

By Jordan Gold

Love Island contestants to be given new ‘sex rules’ ahead of this year’s series

Consent

Love Island contestants to be given new ‘sex rules’ ahead of this year’s series

By Jade Hayden

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Dating

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

By Charlie Herbert

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

By Charlie Herbert

Burglars in £1 million raid of Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion

burglary

Burglars in £1 million raid of Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion

By Jack Peat

Elle Brooke shutting Piers Morgan down is simply the best response of 2023

elle brooke

Elle Brooke shutting Piers Morgan down is simply the best response of 2023

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Marcus Smith dropped from England squad as George Ford retained

England Rugby

Marcus Smith dropped from England squad as George Ford retained

By Charlie Herbert

Fresh FIFA 22 leaks reveal new features for Career Mode

FIFA

Fresh FIFA 22 leaks reveal new features for Career Mode

By Kieran Galpin

PSG offer 500 tickets to Paris firefighters who extinguished Notre Dame fire

As Monaco

PSG offer 500 tickets to Paris firefighters who extinguished Notre Dame fire

By Reuben Pinder

Seven foods you should avoid feeding your dog

Dog

Seven foods you should avoid feeding your dog

By Cathy Donohue

Great news because American Gangster is being turned into a TV show

Movies

Great news because American Gangster is being turned into a TV show

By Paul Moore

VIDEO: Brawl breaks out on Sydney street during Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Brawl breaks out on Sydney street during Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories