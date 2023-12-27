Search icon

News

27th Dec 2023

Ricky Gervais leaves viewers in shock after ‘brutal’ James Cordon joke

JOE

Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix special is finally here, and viewers have been left stunned after his ‘brutal’ joke about fellow comedian James Cordon.

The show, called Armageddon, had been making headlines for weeks prior to its release, after a preview clip caused huge backlash.

It showed Gervais making a joke about terminally ill children and using an ableist slur that led to the creation of a petition to cancel the special.

However, the show still went ahead, and the jokes were as outlandish as to be expected.

In one bit, the comedian was explaining how he discovered a website where animal lovers can check ahead to see if any animals are hurt in films before they wath them.

“People love their dog so much, they won’t even watch a fictional thing where a dog gets hurt. And I get that! There’s a website, it’s a real website, it’s called doesthedogdie.com.

“It was set up because people would watch a film or a programme with a dog in it and something would happen to the dog and they’d turn it off. It would ruin it for them, it would ruin their day.

“So this website was set up, you could go to it you could put in any film or TV show and ask, ‘Does the dog die?’

“Someone would answer you, ‘No’, or whatever. It’s become a thing for anyone’s phobias. Anything you don’t want to see in a film, you just look up the film and they answer your question, right? I looked up one film on here – Schindler’s List.”

Schindler’s List is a film based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, who is credited with saving the lives of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust.

“First question: ‘Does a dog die?’ No. ‘Does a cat die?’ No. ‘Are any animals abused?’

“Someone answers, ‘There is a chicken that’s handled roughly but otherwise unharmed’,” Gervais says of the film’s listing on the site.

He went on to explain how the site was founded in 2010, and that it is evident from the comments on the site the cultural changes since then.

“The later questions start reflecting the times we live in now and they get more and more fragile and narcissistic. ‘Is there any fat jokes?’ Someone asks, ‘Is there hate speech?’ Yeah… suck it up buttercup.”

The comedian then added: “I asked one question myself on this… ‘Is James Corden in it?'”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman forced to apologise to family after choosing controversial film for family to watch on Christmas Eve

Woman forced to apologise to family after choosing controversial film for family to watch on Christmas Eve

By JOE

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

Curry

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

By Jack Peat

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

bar

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

England fan who stormed Wembley at Euro final defends actions

England (football)

England fan who stormed Wembley at Euro final defends actions

By Charlie Herbert

Families will be £1,200 worse off in 2022 due to ‘cost-of-living catastrophe’

consumer

Families will be £1,200 worse off in 2022 due to ‘cost-of-living catastrophe’

By Steve Hopkins

Monkeypox case confirmed in the UK as authorities issue urgent health warning

Africa

Monkeypox case confirmed in the UK as authorities issue urgent health warning

By Kieran Galpin

Moderna vaccine trial shows 100% efficacy in dealing with severe Covid-19 infections

Coronavirus

Moderna vaccine trial shows 100% efficacy in dealing with severe Covid-19 infections

By JOE

Nigel Farage moans he’s a victim of ‘toxic cancel culture’ after charity event axed

cancel culture

Nigel Farage moans he’s a victim of ‘toxic cancel culture’ after charity event axed

By Charlie Herbert

Brexit cheerleader Sir James Dyson relocates company HQ to Singapore

Brexit

Brexit cheerleader Sir James Dyson relocates company HQ to Singapore

By Marc Mayo

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

By Nina McLaughlin

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

By Patrick McCarry

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

By JOE

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

England Lionesses

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara announce they have split up… again

Football

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara announce they have split up… again

By Callum Boyle

Peter Schmeichel claims Jurgen Klopp “killed” Dejan Lovren with first-half substitution

Dejan Lovren

Peter Schmeichel claims Jurgen Klopp “killed” Dejan Lovren with first-half substitution

By Robert Redmond

Dallas Mavericks ordered by NBA to play national anthem before games

America

Dallas Mavericks ordered by NBA to play national anthem before games

By Simon Lloyd

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

GOOP

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

By Ciara Knight

If you work in any of these jobs then you could be a psychopath

Work

If you work in any of these jobs then you could be a psychopath

By Paul Moore

Royal Mint mistake means you could have a rare £1 coin worth over £200

Coins

Royal Mint mistake means you could have a rare £1 coin worth over £200

By Kyle Picknell

Load more stories