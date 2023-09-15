Search icon

15th Sep 2023

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

Charlie Herbert

Ricky gervais world record

The comedian now has a world record to add to his accolades

Ricky Gervais has bagged himself a world record with one of his stand-up performances on his recent comedy tour.

The comedian, who rose to stardom in the early 2000s for creating The Office and Extras, has spent most of 2023 taking his Armageddon tour across the world.

And one of his shows on the tour now officially holds the Guinness World Record for the highest gross for a single stand-up performance ever.

The stand-up’s show at the Hollywood Bowl in LA on May 6 this year grossed a whopping £1,410,000 ($1,790,206.50).

Along with Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Gervais can now add a world record to his collection of accolades thanks to the history-making show in California.

Speaking about the record, the British comic said: “As if packing out The Hollywood Bowl wasn’t enough, now Guinness World Records wants to put me in their big book. What a year!”

“Ricky Gervais is Britain’s biggest comedian. He sells out arenas around the world,” said Ian Coburn from Live Nation.  

His Armageddon tour will continue throughout the remainder of 2023, including three shows at London’s OVO Wembley Arena (6t October, 20th October, 13th December) and 11 nights at the London Palladium (13-16th and 28-30th September, 11-14th October). 

For those who can’t bag a ticket to one of the shows, Netflix has already secured the rights to the tour, so a special will be dropping on the platform once the tour has come to a close.

When Gervais’ last show, SuperNature, landed on Netflix last year, it became one of the most-watched comedy specials that year. 

