15th Dec 2023

Netflix faces calls to cut offensive scenes from Ricky Gervais’ new-stand-up show

Joseph Loftus

It’s been called out for a number of jokes

Last month, news emerged that a new Ricky Gervais special, Armageddon, is set to premiere on Netflix on the big day itself, December 25.

In a statement shared back on November 20, Gervais joked: “For the next 2,000 years, people will remember the 25th December as the day Armageddon was released on Netflix.”

But now many are calling for some offensive scenes in the show to be cut.

Directed by John L. Spencer, the show took place at the London Palladium earlier this year.

Netflix themselves describe the special in a synopsis reading: “The BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.”

However, the special has already caused controversy, with viewers starting a petition to cancel the show.

In a preview of his set, Gervais made some comments about terminally ill children and used an ableist slur that has left people reeling.

“We can all take a good joke but this is below the belt for him and not one part of making jokes about ill children is funny. Vile,” one person wrote.

A second said: “This is the most vile attempt at “comedy” I’ve ever seen. Sick and dying children wish for a video from him, and he mocks them like this? Shame on you @rickygervais. Children fighting for their life are NO laughing matter. I have no respect for this man.”

British disability charity Scope also slammed Gervais for the joke, warning that “language like this has consequences”.

They added: “We wish we were surprised by reports that Ricky Gervais has used ableist slurs in his new Netflix special.

“Language like this has consequences and we’re just not accepting the explanation that Gervais uses to try and justify this language.

“He argues that he wouldn’t use this language in ‘real-life’. But his stand-up routine doesn’t exist in a parallel universe. The stage is real. Netflix is real. The people this kind of language impacts are real.”

Now many are demanding Netflix makes cuts to some of the more controversial parts of the special.

