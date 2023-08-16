Search icon

16th Aug 2023

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

Charlie Herbert

‘Good. Hope you ruined your tights.’

Ricky Gervais has called a matador who was gored in the rectum by a bull a “c**t.”

Alejandro Conquero was left in a ‘serious’ condition after sustaining injuries during a bullfight in Cenicientos, Madrid.

In footage shared online, Conquero can be seen taunting the bull with a pink and yellow cape.

But as the bull gets closer and closer, the matador is eventually thrown in the air by the animal, who then charges at him whilst he’s on the ground.

One of the bull’s horns gores Conquero between the legs, before tossing him in the air like a ragdoll.

On site doctors diagnosed the 28-year-old with “a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus,” according to Spanish media.

He was airlifted to the Rey Juan Carlos de Mostoles hospital.

Sharing the story on social media, Gervais labelled the matador a “c**t” and called for an end to bullfighting.

He wrote: “Good. Hope you ruined your tights. Now stop torturing Bulls, you sadistic, sequinned, c**t.”

(X/@rickygervais)

Gervais is a vocal advocate for animal rights and often uses his platform on social media to call out examples of animal cruelty.

Last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the comedian revealed he was vegan.

Topics:

Animal Cruelty,Animals,bullfighters,Bullfighting,Ricky Gervais,Spain

