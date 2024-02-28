Search icon

Entertainment

28th Feb 2024

Psychological thriller with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Breaking Bad’

Stephen Porzio

It ran for four seasons and starred an Oscar winner

A psychological thriller with a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been described by some as ‘even better than Breaking Bad.’

That show is Mr. Robot, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2019 and focuses on Elliot Alderson (Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody), a troubled vigilante hacker who is recruited by the titular enigmatic anarchist (Christian Slater) to join his team of hacktivists known as ‘fsociety’.

The first season sees fsociety working to encrypt one of the largest corporations in the world’s data in order to cancel all consumer debt.

Heavily inspired by Fight Club, as well as a range of other conspiracy and tech thrillers, Mr. Robot was created by Sam Esmail – who was recently in the news as he wrote and directed the Netflix apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind.

Alongside Malek and Slater, the main cast of Mr. Robot included over its four seasons BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Carly Chaikin, Grace Gummer and Portia Doubleday.

Thanks to its dark themes, great performances, stylish direction and twisty plot-lines, Mr. Robot earned rave reviews from critics.

Here is a sample of some positive notices its first season earned:

Daily Mail (UK): “This is tensely plotted, tensely directed and hypnotically compelling.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “Packed with twists, intrigue and in-jokes, Mr Robot makes most other dramas look pedestrian and positively prehistoric. Let’s hope it finds the audience it deserves.”

Globe and Mail: “It’s very good, cool, spooky and strong. Paranoia is its theme. And it’s brilliantly done, one of those series that, although fiction, uncannily and eerily connects with very real current events.”

The Guardian: “It’s perfect binge-watch material: turn it on and on again.”

NPR: “Rami Malek brings an amazing depth and detached charm to the role of technician Elliot Alderson.”

And while Mr. Robot was never as big a phenomenon as Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, it did gain a cult following of fans – with one of whom claiming the show is actually better than the Bryan Cranston-starring series.

“Just finished rewatching Mr Robot because this might be the greatest show ever created on this fkin planet,” they wrote on Twitter.

Other agreed, with one person writing: “The rewatch is even better. This show is a masterpiece. From the first minute to the last second.”

Another said: “This show demands multiple viewing tbh I’m out of words to describe the writing, it was next level.

Mr Robot is still playing in my head. Pure acting masterclass from all the cast and crew. “

All four seasons of Mr Robot are currently available to watch on ITVX in the UK.

Related links:

Netflix fans praise ‘hidden gem’ series that’s ‘better than Game of Thrones’

Topics:

mr robot,Rami Malek

RELATED ARTICLES

Psychological thriller with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Breaking Bad’

mr robot

Psychological thriller with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Breaking Bad’

By Stephen Porzio

New James Bond trailer teases return to the gadgetry of old

Ana de Armas

New James Bond trailer teases return to the gadgetry of old

By Rudi Kinsella

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

Christoph Waltz

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

By Wil Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

BBC

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

By Charlie Herbert

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

American Psycho

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

By JOE

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

By Joseph Loftus

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

John Wick

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

By Charlie Herbert

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

By Nina McLaughlin

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Football

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

By JOE

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

beans on toast

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

By JOE

Man goes viral for refusing to give up his spot on a ride to a crying child

Comment

Man goes viral for refusing to give up his spot on a ride to a crying child

By Ryan Price

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

Erik Ten Hag

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

By Simon Kelly

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

Adam Sandler

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

By JOE

‘A woman lived in a van outside my apartment and used it when I wasn’t home — it was my landlord’

Cost of living crisis

‘A woman lived in a van outside my apartment and used it when I wasn’t home — it was my landlord’

By JOE

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

Football

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories