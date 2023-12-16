Viewers spot creepy moment in Leave the World Behind you need to zoom in to see

It could provide an answer to one of the movie’s biggest mysteries.

The apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind was added to Netflix earlier this month and while it has received positive reviews for the most part by critics, viewers seem to be divided on it.

Written and directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and based on the acclaimed novel by Rumaan Alam, it tells the story of two families (played by Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold) who clash while stuck together in a beautiful, isolated Long Island house as society begins to break down.

Boasting a 75% critics score but a 35% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, this suggests that while some found themselves gripped by Leave the World Behind’s depiction of ordinary people struggling to cope with an apocalypse caused by mysterious forces, others were frustrated by the film’s lack of answers.

However, this divisive response has not stopped people returning to the movie, hoping to find hidden answers to its many mysterious.

Such is the case with TikToker Big Dave who noticed a striking detail you may have missed during the incredible segment of the film titled ‘The Curve’.

During this segment, the character of G.H. (Ali) walks to a nearby beach and discovers a plane crashed on the sand.

As he surveys the wreckage, however, another plane in the sky comes barrelling towards him – forcing him to flee the scene.

All the more troubling is that G.H. had previously mentioned that his wife was out of the country on work business and was due to fly back to the States.

Big Dave noticed that, as the character runs away from the beach, you can see amid the wreckage a woman sitting upright in a chair who appears to stare at G.H.

“I may have found something that’s creepy that I haven’t seen a lot of people talking about,” the TikToker said.

“Me and the wife were playing find the easter eggs in Leave the World Behind. We’re looking up the books, we’re scanning the QR codes… all the fun little tidbits. I mean, we are searching everything.”

“I was trying to see if I could find if his wife’s airplane is the one that crashed. I wasn’t expecting to find his wife.

“Just kidding I don’t know, but that creeped the shit out of me when I zoomed in. Did anyone else notice this chick on the beach that watches him run off? If you zoom in, her head follows him.”

Leave the World Behind is streaming on Netflix now.