21st Dec 2023

Netflix fans praise ‘hidden gem’ series that’s ‘better than Game of Thrones’

Ryan Grace

‘Up there with season 2 of Game of Thrones and Season 5 of Breaking Bad.’

Users of the popular streaming platform Netflix are waxing lyrical about a drama series being added next month.

Fans are praising the series as a ‘hidden gem’ online, with more than one person claiming the show is ‘better’ than Game of Thrones.

That’s really saying something.

Game of Thrones remains HBO’s most watched series of all time, picking up no less than 58 Emmy awards between 2011 and 2019.

However fans of GoT, the tv adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, say this pirate adventure series is just as good.

It’s called Black Sails, and you can see for yourself what’s in store in season one below…

Netflix adding pirate adventure series to rival TV’s greatest dramas.

Black sails is a prequel to the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel, ‘Treasure Island’.

The STARZ show centres on the tales of Captain Flint, who has a reputation throughout the West Indies as being the most brilliant, most feared of all the Golden Age pirates’.

The official synopsis reads:

“It’s 1715, and as Flint fights for the survival of New Providence Island – a debauched paradise teeming with pirates, prostitutes, thieves and fortune seekers – in the wake of threats from British and Spanish forces, he aligns himself with Eleanor Guthrie, daughter of the local kingpin, to hunt the ultimate prize and ensure his people’s survival.

But standing in the way are rival captains, Eleanor’s intrusive father, and perhaps the bigger obstacle of all: John Silver, a young, fast-talking, authority-flouting sailor recently added to Flint’s crew.”

The show aired between 2013 and 2017, starring the likes of Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Tom Hopper.

Netflix users in for a treat on New Year’s Day.

Black Sails only lasted for four seasons compared to GotT’s eight.

Despite this, fans who have seen the show say they’re level at times when it comes to pure entertainment.

For those who haven’t seen the show, you’ve not got long to wait.

Black Sails arrives on Netflix in the UK and Ireland from January 1st.

