Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Dec 2023

Psychological thriller with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Breaking Bad’

Stephen Porzio

Mr Robot

It ran for four seasons and starred an Oscar winner

A psychological thriller with a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been described by some as ‘even better than Breaking Bad.’

That show is Mr. Robot, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2019 and focuses on Elliot Alderson (Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody), a troubled vigilante hacker who is recruited by the titular enigmatic anarchist (Christian Slater) to join his team of hacktivists known as ‘fsociety’.

The first season sees fsociety working to encrypt one of the largest corporations in the world’s data in order to cancel all consumer debt.

Heavily inspired by Fight Club, as well as a range of other conspiracy and tech thrillers, Mr. Robot was created by Sam Esmail – who was recently in the news as he wrote and directed the Netflix apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind.

Alongside Malek and Slater, the main cast of Mr. Robot included over its four seasons BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Carly Chaikin, Grace Gummer and Portia Doubleday.

Thanks to its dark themes, great performances, stylish direction and twisty plot-lines, Mr. Robot earned rave reviews from critics.

Here is a sample of some positive notices its first season earned:

Daily Mail (UK): “This is tensely plotted, tensely directed and hypnotically compelling.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “Packed with twists, intrigue and in-jokes, Mr Robot makes most other dramas look pedestrian and positively prehistoric. Let’s hope it finds the audience it deserves.”

Globe and Mail: “It’s very good, cool, spooky and strong. Paranoia is its theme. And it’s brilliantly done, one of those series that, although fiction, uncannily and eerily connects with very real current events.”

The Guardian: “It’s perfect binge-watch material: turn it on and on again.”

NPR: “Rami Malek brings an amazing depth and detached charm to the role of technician Elliot Alderson.”

And while Mr. Robot was never as big a phenomenon as Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, it did gain a cult following of fans – with one of whom claiming the show is actually better than the Bryan Cranston-starring series.

“Just finished rewatching Mr Robot because this might be the greatest show ever created on this fkin planet,” they wrote on Twitter.

Other agreed, with one person writing: “The rewatch is even better. This show is a masterpiece. From the first minute to the last second.”

Another said: “This show demands multiple viewing tbh I’m out of words to describe the writing, it was next level.

Mr Robot is still playing in my head. Pure acting masterclass from all the cast and crew. “

All four seasons of Mr Robot are currently available to watch on ITVX in the UK.

Related links:

Netflix fans praise ‘hidden gem’ series that’s ‘better than Game of Thrones’

Topics:

mr robot,Rami Malek

RELATED ARTICLES

New James Bond trailer teases return to the gadgetry of old

Ana de Armas

New James Bond trailer teases return to the gadgetry of old

By Rudi Kinsella

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

Christoph Waltz

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

By Wil Jones

Rami Malek confirmed to star in Bond 25

Bond

Rami Malek confirmed to star in Bond 25

By Kyle Picknell

MORE FROM JOE

VIDEO: This ‘Geordie’ character on US show Castle is a contender for worse accent ever

Newcastle

VIDEO: This ‘Geordie’ character on US show Castle is a contender for worse accent ever

By Carl Anka

Netflix’s latest documentary is incredibly difficult to watch

Best Movies

Netflix’s latest documentary is incredibly difficult to watch

By Kate Demolder

This website has recipes for some of The Simpsons’ most iconic dishes

Food

This website has recipes for some of The Simpsons’ most iconic dishes

By Tom Victor

Henry Cavill is having the last laugh with his bullies

Bulied

Henry Cavill is having the last laugh with his bullies

By JOE

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

celebrity news

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

A brand new documentary about the history of Fleetwood Mac will be on TV this Christmas

Fleetwood Mac

A brand new documentary about the history of Fleetwood Mac will be on TV this Christmas

By Paul Moore

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

By Nina McLaughlin

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Some people think they saw Simon Cowell’s penis on The X Factor

feature-homepage

Some people think they saw Simon Cowell’s penis on The X Factor

By Rebecca Keane

Here are the 11 best movies on TV this Saturday

Movies On TV

Here are the 11 best movies on TV this Saturday

By Dave Hanratty

The name’s Bond, James Rodriguez

Everton FC

The name’s Bond, James Rodriguez

By Reuben Pinder

Fergie’s love letter to Cantona after the player retired (Pic)

Eric Cantona

Fergie’s love letter to Cantona after the player retired (Pic)

By Nooruddean Choudry

UEFA rankings show just how far Liverpool have fallen in recent years

Brendan Rodgers

UEFA rankings show just how far Liverpool have fallen in recent years

By Evan Fanning

Spectre is breaking box office records – so will Daniel Craig want to go out on a high?

Daniel Craig

Spectre is breaking box office records – so will Daniel Craig want to go out on a high?

By JOE

Load more stories