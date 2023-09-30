Search icon

30th Sep 2023

Peter Kay recalls his eye-opening encounter with ‘dirty old perv’ Jimmy Savile

Charlie Herbert

Peter kay savile

The comedian said it was the ‘only hint’ he ever got of Savile’s ‘immorality’

Peter Kay has spoken about a revealing moment he had with disgraced TV star Jimmy Savile.

The former DJ and television host was one of the biggest celebrities in the UK, and died in 2011 at the age of 84.

However, following his death hundreds of claims of sexual abuse by Savile emerged. Scotland Yard ended up pursuing more than 400 lines of inquiry based on the testimony of 300 potential victims.

Many of his victims were children, with an investigation also finding that he had sexually assaulted staff and patients aged between the ages of 5 and 75 at a number of hospitals over several decades.

The peadophile used his charity work and connections in the police and media to cover up his crimes.

Kay had worked with Savile when the presenter was booked as a guest on the BBC’s The Sunday Show, which aired between 1995 and 1997, the Metro reports.

In his new book, Big Adventures on the Small Screen, the comedian opened up about one particular encounter they had, when Savile interacted with the show’s female executive producer.

Kay said this was the “only hint” he ever had about Savile’s “immorality.”

He recalled that Saville had accepted an invitation to appear on the programme in exchange for £500 cash and an expensive box of cigars.

Kay continued: “I remember she [the producer] offered him her hand, which Jimmy took, then he flipped it round to kiss the back of it, but before his lips touched her skin I saw a quick flick of his tongue licking the back of her hand. Urgh! What was all that about?”

He spoke with the producer afterwards and she told him that Savile had “licked the back of my hand.” Kay replied: ““I know, I saw him, the dirty old perv.”

Next month, the first episode of four-part series The Reckoning will air on the BBC, with the trailer for the series having been released on Friday (September 29).

The series will look at the life of the former DJ and television host and the crimes he committed, and will start Steve Coogan in the role of Savile.

There has been some criticism of the decision to create the series and of Steve Coogan for taking on the the role of Savile.

Speaking earlier this month, Coogan defended the series, saying it is “better to talk about something than not.”

