One of 2023’s best horrors is now available to stream at home

The movie has a very impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

2023 has given us some very entertaining movies, by which we mean films that aren’t just great (or even necessarily good), but fundamentally fun.

Of all the 2023 movies that put being fun ahead of being good – and in the process ended up being both very fun and very good – M3GAN is perhaps the greatest.

It tells the story of a young girl who has lost both of her parents in a tragic car accident, so her tech genius aunt (Allison Williams) pairs her with her latest invention, a humanoid doll by the name of M3GAN. But her new robotic companion begins to take her new task as protective BFF a bit too seriously…

Released at the very start of 2023, it quickly became a viral sensation on social media – thanks to that dancing scene – as well as a decent box office hit ($181 million worldwide on a $12 million budget), with talk of a sequel kicking off pretty much immediately.

It wasn’t just audiences who loved the film though. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, the love for the horror came flooding in from critics:

Collider – “As the world makes greater strides in AI and robotics, these kinds of scenarios become more terrifyingly possible. Luckily, you have the strange image of M3GAN twerking or driving an expensive sports car to make you giggle past the discomfort.”

The Wrap – “Johnstone’s film captures the same alchemical blend of heart, humour and havoc you find only rarely, in crossover classics like Gremlins, and it yields more entertainment than most would-be blockbusters.”

IndieWire – “Its creators are so clearly on the same insane wavelength, nimbly blending camp and social satire and actual terror, that M3GAN is poised to crack the murder-doll pantheon and stay there forever. Oscars!”

M3GAN is available to watch with a NOW Cinema Membership or on Sky Cinema from today (Friday 25 August).

Related links:

Dune Part Two delayed until 2024

Netflix unveils first look at its biggest blockbuster of 2023

New horror Cobweb is giving fans ‘the worst nightmares’ with its ‘wild’ ending