Dune Part Two delayed until 2024

It was due to hit cinemas in November

As both the writers’ strike and the actors’ strike rages on in Hollywood, it has been confirmed that Dune Part Two has had its release date officially pushed back into next year.

The first Dune movie, released in October 2021, when folk were still mostly hesitant about heading back to the cinema, still successfully went on to make over $400 million at the global box office.

Widely considered to be one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century so far, the movie was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning six of them.

Originally due to arrive in cinemas on 3 November this year, the huge sci-fi blockbuster sequel will now be released on 15 March 2024. This would push Dune Part Two out the usual Oscars consideration window for the upcoming ceremony, leading some to believe that the next Academy Awards – currently due to take place on 10 March 2024 – will also be delayed, still allowing the sequel to fall within that nomination window.

However, this new release date for Dune Part Two will have a direct impact on one of 2024’s biggest movies…

The new release date for Dune Part Two was previously held by another Warner Bros. blockbuster. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was originally due for release on 15 March 2024, but has now been pushed back to 12 April 2024.

The sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, another release that did decent box office despite arriving just as cinemas were semi-re-opening, that movie had the two titans battle against each other, but the new movie will see them team up to battle “a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Dune Part Two and Godzilla x Kong are just the two latest movies to have their release dates officially changed, with some other 2023 big releases – including the new Ghostbusters movie – all shifted to a 2024 date. You can read more about those previous changes right here.

