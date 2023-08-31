Netflix drops trailer for Stephen Graham murder mystery series set in four different eras

‘Don’t know what’s going on but I don’t care this looks good’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the new Stephen Graham murder mystery and fans can’t wait for it to stream.

Bodies is a police procedural drama with a major twist – it is set over four different but interconnected time periods.

The synopsis reads: “Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London’s Whitechapel. They soon come to realise their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.”

Graham stars as an enigmatic political leader in the series due to arrive on October 19.

Bodies is based on the best selling graphic novel of the same name by Is Spencer.

The trailer clocked up over 10,000 views in its first hour with fans saying they can’t wait to watch it.

“Don’t know what’s going on but I don’t care this looks good,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I see Stephen Graham is in this, I’ll be watching the man is a legend.”