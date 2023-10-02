Search icon

02nd Oct 2023

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

Charlie Herbert

New Boiling Point series starring Stephen Graham 'stresses out' viewers

‘Maybe the news will be more relaxing’

BBC viewers have been left feeling “stressed” after watching the first episode of the new Boiling Point series.

The four-part drama is a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name, which focuses on an especially stressful evening in a popular London restaurant, right around Christmas time.

Graham, clearly under some pressure before he even walks in the door, plays a charismatic and commanding head chef who finds his personal and professional worlds falling apart in real-time.

Playing out over the course of around 90 minutes, Boiling Point is shot in one continuous take, bringing the viewer into every corner of the restaurant, inside and out.

The series picks up with Carly (Vinette Robinson) now running a restaurant with the old team, while Andy (Stephen Graham) is at home, depressed.

And after watching the first episode on Sunday night, viewers were left feeling “stressed” by the intense TV.

One fan wrote: “Boiling Point was an hour of stress. Class first episode.”

Another said they were getting “stressed out just watching the kitchen staff in Boiling Point,” sharing a classic Ben Affleck meme.

A third said: “Boiling Point is too much stress man”, with someone else joking that “maybe the news will be more relaxing.”

As the plot suggests, Stephen Graham’s character doesn’t feature as heavily in the series as he does the film, which the actor recently spoke about on the Graham Norton Show.

Appearing on the BBC chat show, he said: “There is not enough working-class drama on our screens and with our own production company we’re in a position to make that happen.

“This time I am not front and centre because we wanted to give others their moment in the sun.”

He added that the series is “one of the finest things” he’s ever worked on.

All four episodes of Boiling Point are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

