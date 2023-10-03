Search icon

03rd Oct 2023

Sex Education fans are only just discovering Gillian Anderson isn’t British

Joseph Loftus

‘I was so convinced she was British’

Fans of Sex Education are absolutely baffled after learning that Gillian Anderson is not actually English.

Honestly, I thought everybody knew that Gillian Anderson was from the USA but apparently not.

Anderson’s accent in Sex Education truly is quite remarkable and there’s a fairly good reason for it.

Not only is she a great actor, despite being born in the Windy City of Chicago, Anderson also spent a lot of her childhood between London and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Her accent then changed again when she moved to New York City to pursue her acting career further.

The 55-year-old, best known for her work in Sex Education, The Fall, The X Files, and The Last King of Scotland, does consider herself both British and American.

Anderson has played English characters at numerous times in her career such as in A Cock and Bull Story back in 2004 alongside Steve Coogan and as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Anderson also portrayed Edwina Mountbatten in the TV show, Viceroy’s House.

Speaking on a podcast recently, Anderson was discussing how she got the role of Jean Milburn but the comment section was absolutely jam packed full of people saying they had no idea she was American.

One wrote: “I was so convinced she was British” while another commented”So wild to me that Gillian Anderson isn’t British, she’s so brilliant.”

A third wrote: “Why didn’t I know this was her accent.”

