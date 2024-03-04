Search icon

Entertainment

04th Mar 2024

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

Charlie Herbert

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

‘I’m honoured to be Shaggy for as long as they’ll have me’

Matthew Lillard has confirmed he is working on a new Scooby-Doo project.

Having first achieved fame for his role in Scream, Lillard landed the role of Shaggy in the 2002 live-action film Scooby-Doo.

He reprised the part for a 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and since then has provided the voice for the character since 2009 after Casey Kasem retired from the role.

Now, the 54-year-old has confirmed he’s involved in a new Scooby-Doo project.

Speaking to Toonado, he said: “I’m really excited about [Scooby-Doo]. I can’t really talk about it yet, but there’s a new project I’m associated with that will allow kids to put themselves into a Scooby-Doo adventure. That’s super fun. For me, that’s my day job. It’s my bread and butter.

“For me, being Shaggy for so many years and holding space for that part while honouring Casey Kasem, I know eventually I’ll pass that part to the next generation as he did. I’m honoured to do that for as long as they’ll have me. Scooby-Doo is always in cycle in some capacity or another. We’re either doing a cartoon or a movie or a commercial for something.”

He finished by saying it had been a “privilege and honour” to be the voice of Shaggy, and will “hold on to that as long as I can.”

The most recent Scooby-Doo film was 2020 animated movie Scoob!, however this did not include Lillard as the voice of Shaggy.

Instead, Will Forte took on the role, with a stellar cast of Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Isaacs, Zac Efron and Gina Rodriguez also starring in the film.

However, Scoob! performed disappointingly both commercially and critically, and a sequel which had already been finished ended up being shelved.

Last year, Max premiered an animated adult spin-off show, Velma starring Mindy Kaling and in which Sam Richardson plays the role of Shaggy. Despite being negatively received, this has been renewed for a second series.

Related links:

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Scooby Doo star Linda Cardellini says it’s ‘great’ Velma has finally come out as a lesbian

Topics:

matthew lillard,Scooby-Doo

RELATED ARTICLES

Scooby Doo star Linda Cardellini says it’s ‘great’ Velma has finally come out as a lesbian

Entertainment

Scooby Doo star Linda Cardellini says it’s ‘great’ Velma has finally come out as a lesbian

By Charlie Herbert

Velma finally revealed to be proudly lesbian in new Scooby-Doo film

Amazon Prime Video

Velma finally revealed to be proudly lesbian in new Scooby-Doo film

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Disney

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

By Charlie Herbert

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

By Ryan Price

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

Wayne Rooney

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

Food

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

By JOE

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

Erik Ten Hag

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

By Kat O'Connor

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

Fish and Chips

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

By Jack Peat

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

English heritage

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

By JOE

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Disney

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

By Charlie Herbert

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

Manchester City

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories