“Eminem can’t be considered the greatest rapper of all time because he’s white”

Some big claims, as per usual, coming from Dr. Umar Johnson…

For many this isn’t even a debate, Eminem is the greatest rapper of all time.

Without Me, The Real Slim Shady, Lose Yourself… the guy isn’t short of a hit.

With a career spanning three decades, he has to be at least in contention for GOAT status.

It’s hard to deny the impact that 51-year-old has had on rap music.

His multi-syllabic style and tongue-in-cheek rhymes have helped him sell millions of records and concert tickets over the years.

However one man isn’t hearing a word of it.

The motivational speaker Dr. Umar Johnson says Eminem ‘can’t be considered the GOAT of rap’ because he’s white.

Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dr. Umar says much of Eminem’s status and success comes from ‘white privilege.’

Dr Umar joined Joe Budden on his podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast.

It was here that he launched into a passionate tirade about white people participating in Black culture.

Dr. Umar Johnson believes:

“Eminem has all the privileges of a white male and all the privileges of being in the hip hop community, so we got to be careful about letting non-africans into our community.”

Budden, who has had some beef himself with the rapper, added: “I don’t like that,” before interjecting: “You don’t think Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time?”

To which Dr Umar said: “According to who?”

And Budden responded: “According to rap fans?”

Dr. Umar was pretty resound in his opinion on the rapper’s status in the game:

“No non-African can ever be the best of anything African.” It’s an insult to the ancestors. It’s an insult to the race and it’s an insult to every Black person.”

You can watch the full interaction on The Joe Budden Podcast here.