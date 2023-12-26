Search icon

Entertainment

26th Dec 2023

“Eminem can’t be considered the greatest rapper of all time because he’s white”

Ryan Grace

Some big claims, as per usual, coming from Dr. Umar Johnson…

For many this isn’t even a debate, Eminem is the greatest rapper of all time.

Without Me, The Real Slim Shady, Lose Yourself… the guy isn’t short of a hit.

With a career spanning three decades, he has to be at least in contention for GOAT status.

It’s hard to deny the impact that 51-year-old has had on rap music.

His multi-syllabic style and tongue-in-cheek rhymes have helped him sell millions of records and concert tickets over the years.

However one man isn’t hearing a word of it.

The motivational speaker Dr. Umar Johnson says Eminem ‘can’t be considered the GOAT of rap’ because he’s white.

Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dr. Umar says much of Eminem’s status and success comes from ‘white privilege.’

Dr Umar joined Joe Budden on his podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast.

It was here that he launched into a passionate tirade about white people participating in Black culture.

Dr. Umar Johnson believes:

“Eminem has all the privileges of a white male and all the privileges of being in the hip hop community, so we got to be careful about letting non-africans into our community.”

Budden, who has had some beef himself with the rapper, added: “I don’t like that,” before interjecting: “You don’t think Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time?”

To which Dr Umar said: “According to who?”

And Budden responded: “According to rap fans?”

Dr. Umar was pretty resound in his opinion on the rapper’s status in the game:

“No non-African can ever be the best of anything African.”

It’s an insult to the ancestors. It’s an insult to the race and it’s an insult to every Black person.”

You can watch the full interaction on The Joe Budden Podcast here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

By Ryan Grace

Alex Batty celebrates first Christmas in the UK in six years

Alex Batty celebrates first Christmas in the UK in six years

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE TV Quiz: Week 2

TV

The JOE TV Quiz: Week 2

By Paul Moore

Celebrity Big Brother set to be cancelled by Channel 5

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother set to be cancelled by Channel 5

By Kyle Picknell

Amy Schumer claims she’s the most successful female comedian of all time

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer claims she’s the most successful female comedian of all time

By Steve Hopkins

Amber Heard only has 11 lines in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard

Amber Heard only has 11 lines in Aquaman 2

By Charlie Herbert

There are multiple deaths in Stranger Things season 4 Vol 2, says cast member

Death

There are multiple deaths in Stranger Things season 4 Vol 2, says cast member

By Kieran Galpin

Netflix reveals most people follow a TV show binge by watching a film

Netflix

Netflix reveals most people follow a TV show binge by watching a film

By Carl Kinsella

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

By Callum Boyle

Mum livid after receiving frozen turkey dinosaurs instead of Xmas turkey

Mum livid after receiving frozen turkey dinosaurs instead of Xmas turkey

By Ryan Grace

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

Arsenal

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

Football

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

By Callum Boyle

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

By Ryan Grace

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

Football

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA investigate claims Ecuador star used false documents to play in World Cup qualifiers

Bryan Castillo

FIFA investigate claims Ecuador star used false documents to play in World Cup qualifiers

By Callum Boyle

Tommy Fury’s manager accuses Jake Paul’s team of threatening to shoot him

Jake Paul

Tommy Fury’s manager accuses Jake Paul’s team of threatening to shoot him

By Steve Hopkins

Scotland criticised for their unusual post-match meal after Georgia loss

Burger King

Scotland criticised for their unusual post-match meal after Georgia loss

By Kevin Beirne

Charlton Athletic appear to have been drawn TWICE in League Cup draw

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic appear to have been drawn TWICE in League Cup draw

By JOE

Stormy Daniels compares Donald Trump’s penis to beloved Mario Kart character

Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels compares Donald Trump’s penis to beloved Mario Kart character

By Carl Kinsella

Mum breaks down in tears over living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck’ despite good wage

cost of living

Mum breaks down in tears over living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck’ despite good wage

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories