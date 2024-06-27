Search icon

Entertainment

27th Jun 2024

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

Ryan Price

It’s a bizarre and complicated true story.

A new documentary, executively produced by Louis Theroux and now available to stream in the UK, has been praised by viewers for it’s ‘unsettling’ and complicated story.

According to NetflixTell Them You Love Me follows “a relationship between a married white professor and a Black man with cerebral palsy [which] sparks controversy when the man’s mother alleges that her son is incapable of consent — leading to a nationwide debate over power dynamics, disability and race.”

The film is directed by Nick August-Perna (The Swell Season).

According to The New York Times Magazine, Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson first met through Derrick’s brother, John who was a student of Anna’s and had taken her philosophy and disability studies class at Rutgers University – Newark.

John later asked Anna if he could learn more about facilitated communication (FC) – an assisted typing technique which uses a facilitator to physically support a person’s hand or arm to spell out words on a keyboard. Anna was familiar with this technique after watching her mother use it.

However, Anna claimed to have taught Derrick how to communicate through FC, calling him an intellectual trapped in a body that couldn’t communicate, despite the fact that other experts had called his comprehension “limited” and lacked cognitive capacity.

As Anna and Derrick began to spend more time together, the university professor – who was married at the time – claimed that her and Derrick fell in love and embarked on a “consensual” sexual relationship.

Derrick’s mum Daisy, on hearing this, called the police. Anna was then charged in 2013 with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault. No evidence related to FC was considered by the court because it wasn’t scientifically recognised.

But Anna’s verdict was overturned when a judge ruled that her original trial “unfairly excluded evidence related to the man’s capacity to give consent”. In a new trial, she accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to sexual misconduct.

The riveting documentary uses exclusive footage and interviews with those on both sides of the case to ask whether or not Derrick, who has a non-verbal form of cerebral palsy, could’ve given consent to a relationship, physical and otherwise, with the professor.

Speaking to Netflix, Theroux said he first came across the story a decade ago.

“I was riveted by it,” he said. “It sat on the fault lines of so many big social questions — around race, sexuality, and, yes, disability.

“When I started Mindhouse (Theroux’s production company) four years ago, this was exactly the kind of morally complex film I’d hoped we might be involved in making,” he added.

“It deals with some of the most sensitive and difficult themes in the culture but does so in a way that is intelligent and forensic and never sensationalist.

Tell Them You Love Me is also just a powerful story which millions of people will enjoy watching and be totally engaged by. Nick is a terrific film-maker and it’s a privilege to have been able to work with him and his team.”

Tell Them You Love Me is available to stream now with a NOW TV Entertainment membership, or with a Sky subscription.

Topics:

Documentary,Entertainment,Film,Louis Theroux,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Film

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

By Charlie Herbert

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

Actor

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

By Ryan Price

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's disease

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

By Kat O'Connor

Channing Tatum says he and Jonah Hill want to make 23 Jump Street

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum says he and Jonah Hill want to make 23 Jump Street

By Ryan Price

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

England

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

By Simon Kelly

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

Lettuce

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

By Jack Peat

Aldi looking for engaged couples to give them free wine for their weddings

Aldi

Aldi looking for engaged couples to give them free wine for their weddings

By Ryan Price

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

America

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

airport

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

Bologna

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

By Harry Warner

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

England

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

By Harry Warner

Jay Slater’s mum reveals she is withdrawing money from fundraiser

canary islands

Jay Slater’s mum reveals she is withdrawing money from fundraiser

By Charlie Herbert

Every date England will play on if they reach the EURO 2024 final after last 16 matches confirmed

England

Every date England will play on if they reach the EURO 2024 final after last 16 matches confirmed

By Ryan Price

Load more stories