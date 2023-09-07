Search icon

Entertainment

07th Sep 2023

Lee Mack responds to huge backlash over NTA joke about Jill Scott

JOE

Lee Mack has hit back

Comedian Lee Mack has responded to complaints over his NSFW joke about Jill Scott at the NTA awards earlier this week.

The comedian from Southport picked up the Quiz Game Show award for The 1% Club during Tuesday’s ceremony.

The award was presented to Mack by retired Lioness and Jungle Queen, Jill Scott, and British comedian, Mo Gilligan.

However when he collected the award, Mack made a comment which left many online to wonder if he’d find himself in hot water for the quick joke.

Holding the award, Mack joked: “To receive a sex toy like this off Jill Scott is an absolute pleasure.”

While Scott herself appeared to laugh at the joke, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticise the Not Going Out star.

One person wrote: “Well Lee Mack is gonna get cancelled now.”

A third commented: “Gutted lee Mack won and cruelly made jokes on stage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and be kind.”

Others however took to the site to comment on how funny they found Mack’s speech to be.

One wrote: “This is amazing! Absolutely love the 1% Club and Lee Mack is brilliant!” while another said: “So glad the 1% club won the award, I knew Lee would give a banging speech.”

And now the comedian has responded, speaking to The Sun following the furore, he defended his joke and said live audiences will always take a joke better than those sitting at home: “My job as a stand-up comedian is to take the mickey out of the contestants.

“I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to have a bit of a laugh. It’s just like a gig, especially to 100 people. That was most of my Edinburgh Fringe shows back in the early days to 100 people. It’s quite an intimate laugh and the one thing is the audience really can take it, you can take the mickey out of them. It’s the people who are watching who get offended, not the audience. They’re always OK about it.”

Related links:

Topics:

Jill Scott,Lee Mack,National Television Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Emotional Jeff Brazier comforted by EastEnders star as son wins NTA

jeff brazier

Emotional Jeff Brazier comforted by EastEnders star as son wins NTA

By Charlie Herbert

This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

Holly Willoughby

This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

By Charlie Herbert

The 1% Club viewers can’t get their head around baffling question

general knowledge

The 1% Club viewers can’t get their head around baffling question

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Bill Bailey says he is up for a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey says he is up for a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot

By JOE

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel documentary lands on Netflix today

Cecil Hotel

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel documentary lands on Netflix today

By Melissa Carton

The actors who will play Meghan and Harry in a new film revealed

Entertainment

The actors who will play Meghan and Harry in a new film revealed

By Laura Holland

A Brooklyn Nine-Nine one-off special is nearly here

Andy Samberg

A Brooklyn Nine-Nine one-off special is nearly here

By Kieran Galpin

Britain’s Got Talent viewers spot bizarre David Walliams editing error

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent viewers spot bizarre David Walliams editing error

By Danny Jones

Nando’s is now giving away free sauce sachets

Chicken

Nando’s is now giving away free sauce sachets

By James Dawson

Top Boy’s final season drops on Netflix today

Top Boy

Top Boy’s final season drops on Netflix today

By George McKay

Crocs announce Shrek-clogs are coming soon

Crocs announce Shrek-clogs are coming soon

By George McKay

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

cave

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

By Charlie Herbert

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

Crime

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

By Charlie Herbert

Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

Godfather 2

Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

By Rory Cashin

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

England (football)

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Eight of the cringest moments from Justin Timberlake’s halftime Super Bowl performance

Justin Timberlake

Eight of the cringest moments from Justin Timberlake’s halftime Super Bowl performance

By Ciara Knight

How this London graduate shed 7 stone without cutting out his favourite foods

Body Transformation

How this London graduate shed 7 stone without cutting out his favourite foods

By Ben Kenyon

Video: Barcelona spank eight past relegated Cordoba

Barcelona

Video: Barcelona spank eight past relegated Cordoba

By Matt Stanger

Jayland Walker: Shocking police bodycam shows officers shoot Black man over 60 times

America

Jayland Walker: Shocking police bodycam shows officers shoot Black man over 60 times

By Charlie Herbert

Barcelona reject Nike’s St George’s cross away kit design

Barcelona

Barcelona reject Nike’s St George’s cross away kit design

By Simon Lloyd

Liverpool fans confused by Fernandinho’s “long ball” comment

Champions League

Liverpool fans confused by Fernandinho’s “long ball” comment

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories