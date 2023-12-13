Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

She’s just like us, guys

Kim Kardashian has decided the best way to get into the Christmas spirit this year is to build a festive forest in her Los Angeles mansion.

The 43-year-old reality star shared a clip of her home on Instagram on Monday, revealing that she had snow-dusted pine trees put up all along the hallway of her $60m mansion.

With piano music over the top of the video, she showed fans the festive scene in her home, the MailOnline reports.

The camera opens on white trees before going round the corner to the long hallway lined with the trees.

As the filmer walks down the corridor, more trees can be seen that are hidden behind larger ones.

It’s difficult to tell whether the arboreal decoration was real or not, but with no needles on the ground around them it’s probably more likely that they are very realistic fakes.

The camera then turns into a living room area in which a man was playing relaxing music on a grand piano.

Last month, Kim spoke about her struggles as a parent following her split from Kanye West.

In an episode of The Kardashians, the billionaire revealed that her and Kanye’s eldest child, North, prefers staying with her dad because of the more normal lifestyle he leads.

