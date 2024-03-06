Search icon

06th Mar 2024

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

Charlie Herbert

Katie Price has revealed what her real name is during a rant about her mum during a podcast appearance.

The reality star and former glamour model is not stranger to having multiple names, having initially been known as Jordan during her modelling days in the 1990s.

She’s previously said that she chose the Jordan moniker because it “sounded catchier than Katie.”

But she’s also changed her name to protect the identity of her family, and particularly her mum who apparently “didn’t want people to know I was her daughter” because she worked in the City, the Mirror reports.

Now, she’s revealed what her full real name is.

During an appearance on food critic Grace Dent’s Comfort Eating podcast, she said her birth name is Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield.

Price explained that Infield was the surname of her birth father Ray. However, he left when she was just four and she decided to become a Price when her mum married her step-dad Paul.

She told Dent: “What the hell was my mum on.”

The 45-year-old went on to claim she is a “very underestimated” individual and that there’s a lot of stuff she does that the public “never hear” about.

She said: “You never hear about the stuff I do for charity, you never hear that I compete on my horses, you never hear about me walking all the dogs, you never hear what I do with all the family.”

“There’s such a different side and I’m actually quite boring, I’m such a homely person. I love being at home,” she added.

