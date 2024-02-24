Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

The popular presenter broke the news live on-air this morning

The talk show host has presented the weekend mid-morning show on Virgin Radio for the past three years, but this morning announced live on air that he would be stepping away from the slot with almost immediate effect.

Graham Norton tells listeners he is stepping down from Weekends on Virgin Radio 😢@AngelaScanlon will step in for the next few weeks and then get ready for an exciting announcement… 😉#GrahamNorton #GrahamNortonRadioShow #AngelaScanlon #VirginRadio #VirginRadioUK pic.twitter.com/H0sTyhkLMs — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) February 24, 2024

Norton, who left rival broadcaster BBC Radio 2 in 2020 after a decade, told listeners around 9:30am this morning that tomorrow will be his last time presenting the much-loved programme.

Norton co-hosts with fellow broadcaster Maria McErlane from 9:30am to 12:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays and has done so since 2021.

The 60-year-old clarified that he is not leaving Virgin Radio completely, but that he will no longer be a part of the weekend schedule.

Fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their shock and disappointment at Norton’s decision to hang up the headphones.

One said: “Excuse me what. #GrahamNorton leaving @VirginRadioUK weekend shows. Love listening to his show.”

Another posted: “Like life isn’t hard enough without losing Graham Norton from Vigin Radio on weekends.”

While no reason has been given for the announcement as of yet, Graham’s name has been suggested as a replacement for Steve Wright on Sunday Love Songs at Radio 2, following the radio legend’s passing last week.