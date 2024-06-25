One of the best Western movies of recent years is on TV tonight

It features a great ensemble cast.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 25 June) is In a Valley of Violence, the excellent 2016 Western with a star-studded cast.

The film sees Ethan Hawke play a mysterious drifter in the Old West who, while travelling toward Mexico, stumbles into a town known as the “valley of violence”.

There, the drifter becomes embroiled in a dangerous feud with a local troublemaker (James Ransone), who happens to be the son of the town’s marshal (John Travolta).

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ti West (best known for his horror movies X, Pearl and the upcoming MaXXXine), In a Valley of Violence also features amongst its cast Burn Gorman, Karen Gillan and Taissa Farmiga.

Released in 2016 in very few cinemas, the Western nevertheless received very positive reviews.

It’s easy to why, with its quietly charismatic lead turn by Hawke, its fun supporting cast, its moments of humour and its genuinely exciting climactic action sequence.

In a Valley of Violence is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm. It is also available to rent Apple TV, Google Play and Rakuten TV.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Venom – Film4 – 9pm

A very fun Tom Hardy performance just about makes this so-so superhero flick worth watching.

The Count of Monte Cristo – LegendXtra – 9pm

The 1975 version of the classic novel.

Death Race – ITV4 – 10.05pm

The very fun dystopian action thriller we recommended last week.

The Killers – Legend – 11pm

The terrific ’60s neo-noir crime thriller based on the short story of the same name by Ernest Hemingway that we’ve also recommended before.

Licorice Pizza – BBC Two (except Wales) – 11.05am

Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Picture Oscar nominee about two young people (Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman) living in ’70s California.

