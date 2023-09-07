Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

Even Wolverine appreciates God’s Own Country

Hugh Jackman has been enjoying pies, cheese and canal walks during a family holiday to Yorkshire.

The Aussie actor and his family shunned more exotic destinations for a lovely break in Yorkshire’s Bronte Country.

Locals have been left stunned after Wolverine himself was spotted out and about, including on one person’s doorbell camera.

Jackman has since taken to social media to share some of his snaps from the holiday, showcasing Yorkshire’s stunning scenery.

He stayed at Steeton Hall Hotel, with manager Angela Armitage telling the BBC that the star was “such a genuine bloke.”

And the actor managed to carve out plenty of time to enjoy some of the county’s finest produce, as he was spotted tucking into a pie and chips at the hotel and sampling cheeses on his trip.

Jackman pictured here with staff at the Steeton Hall Hotel, where he stayed with his family (Steeton Hall Hotel and Restaurant)

And as he was enjoying a canal walk – on the recommendation of Angela – one resident was left stunned to see the world-famous actor strolling past his front door.

Danny Clarke captured footage of Jackman strolling past his gate on the family’s doorbell camera, with the star stopping to photograph the eggs on sale by their gate.

He told the BBC: “The biggest Hollywood movie star in the world putting a picture of our kids’ farm eggs on Instagram – they couldn’t believe it.”

Jackman also treated himself to some cheese and cider in the sun at The Courtyard Dairy near Settle.

At least we know Hugh Jackman likes cheese! pic.twitter.com/dU8vVBEooD — The Courtyard Dairy (@CourtyardDairy) September 5, 2023

The dairy’s owner Andy Swincoe joked with Jackman about whether he could carve up some of the truckles of cheddar with his famous Wolverine claws, and said the Jackman family bought several varieties of cheeses in the end.

