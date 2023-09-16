Search icon

Entertainment

16th Sep 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman separate after almost three decades together

Steve Hopkins

‘Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth’

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee are set to end their marriage after spending almost three decades together.

In a statement to PEOPLE the couple said they had been “blessed to share about three decades as husband and wife, in a wonderful loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement continued.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The couple, Jackman, 54, and Deborra-Lee, 67, noted that the statement was the only one “either of us will make.”

The couple, who share two adopted children, Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava, have been married for 27 years, after meeting on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. They married a year later on 11 April, in Melbourne.

When they met Deborra-Lee was already an established actress, having moved into acting from reporting, but Jackman was fresh out of drama school.

Deborra-Lee rose to fame in 1988 when she starred in the movie Shame, for which she won Best Actor awards from the Film Critics Circle of Australia and the Golden Space Needle Award from the Seattle International Film Festival. She also appeared in an episode of Halifax f.p, The Flying Doctors, the mini-series, Stark, and the movie, Angel Baby in 1995.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Jackman said of his wife: “Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” Hugh, 54, told PEOPLE in 2017 of their first meeting. “She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

In 2014, Deborra-Lee was named as the New South Wales Australian of the Year for her work in adoption campaigning.

On their 27th wedding anniversary in April, the Greatest Showman star posted a loving nod to Deb, and their bond on Instagram, sharing in part, “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Their last red carpet appearance was at the Met Gala on May 1, and in July, they attended the men’s finals at Wimbledon.

Related links:

Russell Brand denies ‘criminal allegations’ ahead of Channel 4 Dispatches

Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

Topics:

Hugh Jackman,love and relationships

RELATED ARTICLES

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

EasyJet

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

By Steve Hopkins

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

celebrity news

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

By Charlie Herbert

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

The Red Hot Chili Peppers can’t keep their clothes on in the latest Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke

The Red Hot Chili Peppers can’t keep their clothes on in the latest Carpool Karaoke

By Megan Roantree

Jimi Hendrix was only interested in masturbation and music, says Army report

feature-homepage

Jimi Hendrix was only interested in masturbation and music, says Army report

By Lia Nicholls

Some of your favourite GBBO contestants are coming back for a Christmas special

GBBO

Some of your favourite GBBO contestants are coming back for a Christmas special

By Olivia Hayes

One of the funniest films of the 21st century is on TV tonight

bridesmaids

One of the funniest films of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Oli Dugmore

Elliot Page says he never felt like a girl and tried to learn how to pee standing up

Elliot Page

Elliot Page says he never felt like a girl and tried to learn how to pee standing up

By Steve Hopkins

A grand total of one person went to see Shia LaBeouf’s new movie in the UK at the weekend

Movies

A grand total of one person went to see Shia LaBeouf’s new movie in the UK at the weekend

By Conor Heneghan

Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse

Channel 4

Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse

By Steve Hopkins

Jeremy Clarkson’s has a lot to say about the man caught joining mile high club on easyJet flight

EasyJet

Jeremy Clarkson’s has a lot to say about the man caught joining mile high club on easyJet flight

By Steve Hopkins

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with pneumonia over fears he may have ‘heart failure’

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with pneumonia over fears he may have ‘heart failure’

By Steve Hopkins

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

Cancer

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

By Steve Hopkins

American bully XLs would not be culled under plan to ban dangerous dog

American XL bully

American bully XLs would not be culled under plan to ban dangerous dog

By Steve Hopkins

Russell Brand denies ‘criminal allegations’ ahead of Channel 4 Dispatches

Channel 4

Russell Brand denies ‘criminal allegations’ ahead of Channel 4 Dispatches

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Who said it – Ted Hastings or Sister Michael?

Derry Girls

QUIZ: Who said it – Ted Hastings or Sister Michael?

By Ciara Knight

Manchester City face possible Champions League ban over alleged violations of Financial Fair Play

Financial Fair Play

Manchester City face possible Champions League ban over alleged violations of Financial Fair Play

By Wayne Farry

You could pretty much see the inside of Andre Harrison’s face after nasty cut [GRAPHIC]

Injuries

You could pretty much see the inside of Andre Harrison’s face after nasty cut [GRAPHIC]

By Darragh Murphy

One of the best music biopics of recent years is on TV tonight

Dr Dre

One of the best music biopics of recent years is on TV tonight

By Wil Jones

Directors of arguably the three best episodes of Game of Thrones will return for Season 8

Game of Thrones

Directors of arguably the three best episodes of Game of Thrones will return for Season 8

By Conor Heneghan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Mourinho to return to top level of football management

Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Mourinho to return to top level of football management

By Conan Doherty

Load more stories