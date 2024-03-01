Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

It’s a particularly packed month in terms of both film and TV.

We recently compiled a list of 20 huge movies quietly added to Netflix in the last few weeks – you can read that right here.

On top of this, we’ve now gathered information on all of the streamer’s original releases for March 2024, which you can find below:

Netflix original movies arriving in March

Spaceman – Mar 1

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl) and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack – Mar 1

My Name is Loh Kiwan – Mar 1

The Netflix Slam – Mar 3

Damsel – Mar 8

A dutiful damsel (Millie Bobby Brown) agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Blown Away – Mar 8

Art of Love – Mar 14

Irish Wish – Mar 15

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Murder Mubarak – Mar 15

Shirley – Mar 22

Shirley tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm (Oscar-winner Regina King), and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

The Casagrandes Movie – Mar 22

Rest in Peace – Mar 27

The Beautiful Game – Mar 29

Mal (Bill Nighy) is the manager of England’s homeless football team, taking his players to Rome with the hope of being crowned champions of the Homeless World Cup, a global street soccer tournament. At the last minute he decides to bring with them a talented striker Vinny (Micheal Ward), who could give them a real chance at winning, but only if he’s ready to let go of his past and become part of the team.

The Wages of Fear – Mar 29

In this remake of the classic ’50s thriller, a powerhouse team has less than 24 hours to transport two trucks full of explosives across a hostile region and prevent a terrible catastrophe.

Netflix original shows arriving in February

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 – Mar 1

Blood & Water Season 4 – Mar 1

Furies – Mar 1

Hot Wheels Let’s Race – Mar 4

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – Mar 5

Full Swing Season 2 – Mar 6

Supersex – Mar 6

This Italian series reveals how and when Rocco Tano – a simple guy from Ortona – became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous pornstar in the world.

The Gentleman – Mar 7

A spin-off of the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name, The Gentleman sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The Signal – Mar 7

After months in space, a reunion for astronaut Paula and her family seems close enough to touch. But when Paula’s plane vanishes without a trace, her husband Sven and daughter Charlie are left behind – distraught, distressed, and with a terrifying riddle that Paula left them from her travels. This German sci-fi series consists of four 60-minute episodes.

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared – Mar 7

Young Royals Season 3 – Mar 11

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – Mar 12

Bandidos – Mar 13

Girls5Eva Season 3 – Mar 14

Executive produced by Tina Fey, Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Chicken Nugget – Mar 15

Iron Reign – Mar 15

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – Mar 15

Physical: 100 Season 2 – Mar 19

Forever Queens Season 2 – Mar 19

3 Body Problem – Mar 21

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history. From the creators of the Game of Thrones TV show, actor Liam Cunningham is part of the cast.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 – Mar 22

The Believers – Mar 27

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Mar 28

Is it Cake? – Mar 29

Netflix original comedy arriving in March

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda – Mar 5