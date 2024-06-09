Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

The Pulp Fiction writer and director holds a grudge.

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he has never given his mum any money or financial help despite his hugely successful directing career, after making a promise to himself as a child.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Django Unchained director explained that it was because she had been unsupportive of his dreams and ambitions as a child.

Speaking on an episode of The Moment podcast to host and Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, the director recalled one time his mum had sided with his teachers when he got in trouble for writing screenplays in school.

His teachers had described his screenplay writing as a “defiant act of rebellion.”

After getting in trouble, he says that his mum “was bitching at me about that… and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s*** is over.”

Tarantino added: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.”

He was then asked whether this was a promise that he had stuck to over the years. The 61-year-old admitted there was one occasion when he had supported his mother financially.

“Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS,” he said.

“But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

He added: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

