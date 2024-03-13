Search icon

13th Mar 2024

People are saying the Dune Trilogy is better than Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

Ryan Price

Dune

They haven’t even started filming the third instalment yet!

Fantasy fans are having it out on social media about the greatest film trilogies in the genre, and a large contingency are making the claim that the Dune trilogy is already better than both Lord of the Rings and Star Wars.

Dune: Part Two was released in cinemas on the 1st March, earning an IMDB rating of 9.0 and leaving cinema viewers very satisfied by the two hours and forty-seven minutes they spent in the theatre.

For many, like our very own Simon Kelly, it was hard to “recall a cinematic experience quite like it”.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies changed the entire landscape of the fantasy genre in the early noughties, and Star Wars defined an entire generation when the first film was released in 1977.

Now, in the weeks following the release of Denis Villeneuve’s second adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book, Dune is being referred to as the next genre-shifting epic in the history of fantasy.

Much like the Lord of the Rings book’s, the Dune novel was considered by many to be close to impossible to adapt to the big screen.

Not only have both franchises exceeded their low expectations, they have gone so far as to exceed the remits of their genre, with many people who wouldn’t typically enjoy a fantasy flick coming back to watch again and again.

Both narratives follow a young protagonist, with Frodo Baggins and Paul Atredies forced to travel across an unforgiving world and left to shoulder a burden that, whether they like it or not, defines their lives.

Frank Herbert and J.R.R. Tolkien created beautiful works of literature that have changed how people view their respective genres and the films have thankfully managed to compound that, rather than minimise it.

Dune: Part 2 review

Comparing Dune to Lord of the Rings and Star Wars is one thing, but some people on social media have gone so far as to say that Dune is already better than the two that came before, despite the fact that the final instalment of the trilogy isn’t even in the making yet.

Nathan Whittlesey on Facebook said: “For the new generation, absolutely Dune is better than LOTR and Star Wars.”

Samuel Adam Mark commented: “It will exceed LOTR no doubt.”

Sean Matthew Reynolds wrote: “Jackson’s ‘LOTR’ films are overrated and are starting to show their age.”

Not everybody was inclined to agree, with some appalled that a comparison was even made.

Jamie Seneraghi wrote: “Never! Lord of the rings is the ultimate.”

Another pointed out that all three films don’t even fall under the same genre.

Miguel Pinho commented: “First you can’t compare a sci- fi with a fantasy and not even close can’t compare the Lord of the Rings with absolutely nothing.”

Vance Kunze had probably the most reasonable reaction: “I mean, it’s really good so far, but that’s kind of stretching things.”

