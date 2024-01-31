Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Sicario 3 ‘starts filming next month’ with stars of original ‘set to return’

Charlie Herbert

Sicario 3

Sicario 3 could be closer than you think

Sicario 3 is rumoured to start filming next month with plans for the stars of the original film to return.

Released in 2015, Sicario is probably one of the best thrillers of the 21st century so far. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro, set against the cartel war taking place on the US/Mexico border, the film was directed to perfection by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Prisoners), based on a terrific screenplay by Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Yellowstone).

In case the film passed you by, you can watch the trailer below:

The action thriller received critical acclaim, and three years later, a sequel arrived, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

However, the sequel didn’t see Blunt return in her role or Villeneuve return as director, and suffered as a result.

Ever since, fans have called for a third film in the franchise. Whilst plans for Sicario 3 were seemingly confirmed last year, there have been very few other details about the project.

However, recent reports have suggested the third and final Sicario film could start filming in a matter of weeks – and that Villeneuve will once again be directing.

According to Secrets of Dune, “Denis Villeneuve will be in New Mexico around the rumored shooting date.”

The source went on to talk about the pre-production of the movie and revealed that a shooting date is set for when filming will start.

The source said: “Pre-production has already been underway but was pushed back due to the labor strike. Now, it has a shooting date of February 8th, 2024, but it’s not listed anywhere, and most of the world doesn’t even know that there is a complete script or that it has been green-lit.

“One reason not many know about the project is the labor strikes, keeping the circle on the project very small.”

While there’s not a lot of concrete information about these rumours, we do know that a third installment in the franchise is in the works. This was confirmed by producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee who were asked about a potential third Sicario film in an interview last year.

“Oh yeah,” Iwanyk responded, with Lee saying: “When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome.”

Iwanyk hinted that there were plans for Del Toro to return to the role as he added: “I can’t wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn’t get old.”

Plans for the original cast of Del Toro, Blunt and Brolin to return were confirmed in a later interview by Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill, who also produced the original.

Luckinbill told Collider: “Working with Taylor [Sheridan], we always sort of envisioned this, at least sort of at a minimum, a three-part thing.

“But yeah, our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio [Del Toro], Emily [Blunt], and Josh [Brolin], and we’ve got a great story to tell… We have a script we’re reworking right now, but we’re getting very close. We feel very confident we’re going to crack it.”

It sounds like it could be epic.

