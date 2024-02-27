Search icon

27th Feb 2024

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

Nina McLaughlin

Some people are already arguing the rating should be even higher…

A new film has taken the prestigious crown of being the most highly-rated film on IMDb.

The new release has replaced cult classic The Shawshank Redemption at the top of the site’s rankings, and also outranks The Godfather and The Dark Knight.

Dune: Part Two does not even get released in cinemas until the end of this month, but it has already taken the crown to be the most highly rated film on the platform.

It’s no surprise, really, considering how the first film in the franchise was met with high praise, with some even saying it was the best fantasy to hit screens since Lord of the Rings.

The latest film from Denis Villeneuve is said to be a cut above Part One, with Dextero calling the sequel a “superior echo of its predecessor”.

Picking up from the point where the first instalment left off, Part Two continues to follow the story of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name.

The movie has already racked up a rating of 9.4 on IMDb per ScreenTime, overtaking the likes of The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather, who have scores of 9.3 and 9.2 respectively.

Viewers have taken to social media to share their excitement for the new movie.

“Excited to go see it eventually part 1 was great,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Beautiful! Can’t wait to see it.”

However, others expressed concerns about hype for the new release peaking too soon.

One questioned: “It hasn’t been released yet and it’s already the highest rated film of all-time on IMDb. How is that even possible?”

While a second wrote: “Judging too early.”

Dune: Part Two hits cinemas on 29 February, so you can make up your mind for yourself as to whether it’s deserving of the hype then.

