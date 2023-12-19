Search icon

Entertainment

19th Dec 2023

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

Charlie Herbert

EastEnders cancelled

EastEnders has been cancelled tonight and will not be airing in its usual slot of 19:30 on BBC One.

The BBC soap always has a big storyline which climaxes on December 25, making it a staple of Christmas TV viewing.

But with less than a week to go until the big day, no EastEnders will air tonight (December 19).

The episode won’t be uploaded to iPlayer either, meaning Walford fans will have to wait until Wednesday for the next installment in the lead up to Christmas.

This is because the BBC is broadcasting the Sports Personality of the Year instead.

The annual event looks back on the year of sport before crowning one sportsperson as Sports Personality of the Year following a public vote.

This year’s nominees are goalkeeper Mary Earps, cricketer Stuart Broad, golfer Rory McIlroy, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, jockey Frankie Dettori and wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett.

The ceremony will take place at MediaCityUK in Salford and be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding.

It will be broadcast from 7pm, with the main award to be presented just before 9pm.

To make up for the lack of EastEnders on Tuesday evening, an extra episode will be broadcast on Friday at 7:30pm.

This year’s big storyline will see the climax of a 10-month-long cliffhanger as viewers finally find out who the mystery man lying dead on the Queen Vic floor is – and who is responsible for their death.

The EastEnders’s Christmas Day episode will be broadcast at 9:45pm on December 25 on BBC One, and will last an hour.

Related links:

Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

TV legend Esther Rantzen joins Dignitas following lung cancer diagnosis

Topics:

EastEnders

RELATED ARTICLES

People say Harry Styles’ new haircut makes him look like Ian Beale

EastEnders

People say Harry Styles’ new haircut makes him look like Ian Beale

By Charlie Herbert

EastEnders actor arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

BBC

EastEnders actor arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

By Steve Hopkins

EastEnders’ Samantha Womack ‘thankful for life’ after all clear from cancer

Breast Cancer

EastEnders’ Samantha Womack ‘thankful for life’ after all clear from cancer

By Sarah McKenna Barry

MORE FROM JOE

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

Entertainment

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

By Charlie Herbert

Father spots ‘disturbing’ scene involving farmer and sheep on Noddy

noddy

Father spots ‘disturbing’ scene involving farmer and sheep on Noddy

By James Dawson

Where will 2023’s Eurovision be held if Ukraine can’t host?

Eurovision

Where will 2023’s Eurovision be held if Ukraine can’t host?

By Rory Cashin

Corrie fans are reeling after Chesney’s shock move

Coronation Street

Corrie fans are reeling after Chesney’s shock move

By Cathy Donohue

Season two of Derry Girls starts tonight and here’s what we know so far

Channel 4

Season two of Derry Girls starts tonight and here’s what we know so far

By Cathy Donohue

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 273

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 273

By Danny Jones

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By Kieran Galpin

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Football

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

By Callum Boyle

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

By Nina McLaughlin

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

Abbey Clancy

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

By JOE

You can stay at Karen’s Hotel for full rude diner experience

karen's diner

You can stay at Karen’s Hotel for full rude diner experience

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Pogba criticises Jose Mourinho in explosive Sky Sports interview

Football

Paul Pogba criticises Jose Mourinho in explosive Sky Sports interview

By Danny Jones

Mariah Carey’s application to officially be ‘Queen of Christmas’ has been declined

Christmas

Mariah Carey’s application to officially be ‘Queen of Christmas’ has been declined

By Tobi Akingbade

Tottenham name asking price for Harry Kane amid Man United links

Football

Tottenham name asking price for Harry Kane amid Man United links

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair says it plans to resume 40% of flights in July

Home News

Ryanair says it plans to resume 40% of flights in July

By Alan Loughnane

Labour hold onto Batley and Spen by 323 votes

batley and spen

Labour hold onto Batley and Spen by 323 votes

By Oli Dugmore

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits the weights with his son on his 22nd birthday (Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits the weights with his son on his 22nd birthday (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories