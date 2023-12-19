EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

EastEnders has been cancelled tonight and will not be airing in its usual slot of 19:30 on BBC One.

The BBC soap always has a big storyline which climaxes on December 25, making it a staple of Christmas TV viewing.

But with less than a week to go until the big day, no EastEnders will air tonight (December 19).

The episode won’t be uploaded to iPlayer either, meaning Walford fans will have to wait until Wednesday for the next installment in the lead up to Christmas.

This is because the BBC is broadcasting the Sports Personality of the Year instead.

The annual event looks back on the year of sport before crowning one sportsperson as Sports Personality of the Year following a public vote.

This year’s nominees are goalkeeper Mary Earps, cricketer Stuart Broad, golfer Rory McIlroy, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, jockey Frankie Dettori and wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett.

The ceremony will take place at MediaCityUK in Salford and be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding.

It will be broadcast from 7pm, with the main award to be presented just before 9pm.

To make up for the lack of EastEnders on Tuesday evening, an extra episode will be broadcast on Friday at 7:30pm.

This year’s big storyline will see the climax of a 10-month-long cliffhanger as viewers finally find out who the mystery man lying dead on the Queen Vic floor is – and who is responsible for their death.

The EastEnders’s Christmas Day episode will be broadcast at 9:45pm on December 25 on BBC One, and will last an hour.

Related links:

Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

TV legend Esther Rantzen joins Dignitas following lung cancer diagnosis