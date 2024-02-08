Search icon

Entertainment

08th Feb 2024

Disney delights fans with Moana 2 announcement, teaser and release date

Charlie Herbert

moana 2 announcement

Moana 2 will be arriving this year

Disney has left fans stunned with the surprise announcement that a Moana sequel is on the way.

Not only is Moana 2 happening, but it is also close to being finished and will be arriving on the big screen later this year.

On Wednesday, Disney released a short teaser for the film, and revealed it will be released on November 27.

You can watch the teaser below.

Speaking about the surprise sequel, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “Moana remains and incredibly popular franchise and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui and Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

Iger also revealed that Moana 2 had originally been conceived as a TV series for Disney+, but the decision was taken to bring the project to cinemas and capitalise on the popularity of both the first film and its titular character.

Released in 2016, Moana made more than $680 million at the worldwide box office, and is widely considered to be one of Disney’s greatest animated films.

The shock news of a Moana sequel left fans delighted, with one writing: “I’m so excited, I can’t wait!”

Another said: “Oh heck yeah, I’m so excited for Moana 2!”

A third commented: “So you were working on one all this time?! I can’t wait to see it! Hard to believe the 1st one will be 8 years old at the end of this year!!”

Disney had already announced last year that it was working on a live-action adaptation of the first film, produced by Dwayne Johnson.

The live-action project is set to see Johnson return to his role as demi-god Maui and is scheduled for release on June 27, 2025 in the US.

Related links:

Despicable Me 4 trailer released as release date announced

Topics:

Disney,Moana,Pixar

RELATED ARTICLES

‘We moved to Disney so we could go to the parks every day – we cut back on luxuries to afford it’

Disney

‘We moved to Disney so we could go to the parks every day – we cut back on luxuries to afford it’

By JOE

Robin Williams’ real voice from past recordings is being used in new Disney film

Aladdin

Robin Williams’ real voice from past recordings is being used in new Disney film

By Steve Hopkins

Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

Bambi

Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

First A Quiet Place: Day One trailer released and it looks even more terrifying than the first

First A Quiet Place: Day One trailer released and it looks even more terrifying than the first

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers baffled as Netflix cancels show four years after its first and only season

Viewers baffled as Netflix cancels show four years after its first and only season

By Nina McLaughlin

British Hollywood star looks unrecognisable as he ‘stars as Jesus’ in new film

British Hollywood star looks unrecognisable as he ‘stars as Jesus’ in new film

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

Cars

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

By Charlie Herbert

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

By Stephen Porzio

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Football

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories