29th Jan 2024

Despicable Me 4 trailer released as release date announced

Charlie Herbert

despicable me 4 trailer released

It’s the first Despicable Me film in seven years

The trailer for Despicable Me 4 has arrived as everyone’s favourite supervillain Gru returns to the big screen with his Minions.

After the success of 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hauled in almost $1 billion worldwide, Despicable Me 4 marks the start of a new chapter for (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan) – welcomed a new member to the family: Gru Jr.

The film will see Will Ferrell (Anchorman, Elf) and Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, Griselda) join the cast, as the pair voice Gru’s new nemesis Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, who force Gru and his family to go on the run.

It will be arriving in cinemas on July 3 this year, and you can watch the trailer below.

The film features new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), whilst Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom, Deadline reports.

Despicable Me 4 is directed by a cocreator of the Minions, Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

Bryan Cranston's attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor's acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

'Disturbing' dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a 'work of art'

despicable me 4,Film,Minions

