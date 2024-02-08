Search icon

Entertainment

08th Feb 2024

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

Simon Kelly

Cillian Murphy son Aran

Following in the footsteps of the Oscar nominee

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran, has been cast in an upcoming film starring some big Hollywood names.

According to Deadline, Aran joined the cast of Klara and The Sun, alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

The new feature film will be an adaptation of Nobel winning author Kazuo Ishiguro’s bestselling novel and will be directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnorok, Hunt For The Wilderpeople).

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

In the upcoming film, which is set in an unspecified future version of the US, Ortega will play Klara, an ‘Artificial Friend’ robot designed to prevent loneliness, that Adams’ character buys for her sickly daughter Josie (Mia Tharia).

Murphy will play Josie’s best friend and next door neighbour, Rick. The movie will be a feature film debut for the Peaky Blinders star’s son.

The logline for the film states: “This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how in the process Klara learns the power of human love.”

Aran played the title character in the play Hamnet, directed by Bush Moukarzel and Ben Kidd, from 2018-2019, which opened in the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, before travelling to London, New York, Boston, Brisbane and Hong Kong.

The 16-year-old is the younger of Cork-born Murphy’s two sons with Kilkenny-born visual artist Yvonne McGuinness, the other being his older brother Malachy, 18.

Cillian Murphy is one of the favourites to nab the Oscar for Best Actor this year, for his role in Christopher Nolan’s war epic Oppenheimer.

Topics:

Cillian Murphy,Jenna Ortega

RELATED ARTICLES

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

By Callum Boyle

Cillian Murphy could star in 28 Days Later sequel

28 Days Later

Cillian Murphy could star in 28 Days Later sequel

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy pays tribute to ‘generational’ Benjamin Zephaniah

Benjamin Zephaniah

Cillian Murphy pays tribute to ‘generational’ Benjamin Zephaniah

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

Disney delights fans with Moana 2 announcement, teaser and release date

Disney

Disney delights fans with Moana 2 announcement, teaser and release date

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

Carabao Cup

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

Cars

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories