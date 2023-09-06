Search icon

06th Sep 2023

New Netflix series breaks viewing record held by Stranger Things and Wednesday

Joseph Loftus

It’s taken over the top spot on Netflix’s charts in 84 countries

A new Netflix show is taking the platform by storm across the globe, having already smashed a record set by Stranger Things and Wednesday

The new show is a live-action adaptation of a Japanese manga series and is blowing people’s minds all over the world.

Check out the trailer for One Piece below:

One Piece’s co-creator Steven Maeda explained: “At the center of [the story] is Luffy, who is this little beacon of optimism who just will never be told no or beaten down.

“That’s the thing that makes [the story] special, that through all of this, Luffy is the one who perseveres and who keeps everybody on the right course.

“Even though they don’t know exactly where they’re going, they know what they want — he’s their guiding light in a lot of ways.”

According to data provider, FlixPatrol, season one of One Piece has already beaten a huge record set by Wendesday and Stranger Things.

The manga adaptation has now reportedly took the top spot on Netflix charts in 84 countries, whereas Wednesday and Stranger Things season four, came in at number one in 83 countries on their debuting weekends.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the show a solid 83% while the audience gave it a whopping 96%.

One reviewer wrote: “I have watched it, and it exceeded my expectations! It is the one of the best web series/tv show which I have ever seen. It deserves a rating of 5 stars. Everyone must watch it as this is the first successful anime live action adaptation, and it is very good.”

Another said: “They did not disappoint! Awesome! Can’t wait to see the next seasons!”

A third wrote: “If you think live actions are terrible ( dragon ball evolution) ( Attack on Titan) well rethink it!! Funny heartwarming and keeps you up at night wanting to see more!!!”

One Piece is streaming on Netflix now.

