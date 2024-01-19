Channel 4 is looking for adult virgins to take part in new reality show

A new study has found one in eight 26-year-olds is a virgin

Channel 4 is on the hunt for adult virgins who struggle with intimacy to take part in a new reality TV series.

A casting call has been put out for the new show, which has the working title The Intimacy Retreat, and will see participants travel stay on a Mediterranean island where they will take part in workshops about the art of intimacy.

Channel 4 explained: “The Intimacy Retreat (working title) is a six-part formatted documentary series for Channel 4 that follows the journey of a group of adults who are virgins (or identify as virgins) as they learn life-changing skills in the art of intimacy.

“Our leading sexologists will be running a unique Mediterranean island retreat that, using a radical and entirely new approach, will help people overcome their fears and insecurities when it comes to intimacy and sex.”

The show is being created after a new study found one in eight British 26-year-olds is a virgin. The study of 16,000 young people in the UK, carried out by University College London, found that the proportion who had never had sex is significantly higher than in previous generations.

One in eight 26-year-olds told the UCL researchers that they were virgins, compared to one in twenty in previous generations.

Experts reckon this is in part down to a fear of intimacy and being humiliated on social media.

The official casting call on the Channel 4 website reads: “Are you a virgin? Or have you always struggled with intimacy?

“According to a recent study, one in eight British 26-year-olds is still a virgin. If YOU are aged 21 or over, and would like to be guided in the art of intimacy on a Mediterranean island retreat, you find more information and T&Cs, and apply online now.”

Whilst little else is known about the show, it can probably be assumed that it will follow similar lines to reality series like First Dates and Love Island – except of course that, unlike these shows, all the participants will be virgins.

The deadline for applications to The Intimacy Retreat is February 25. You can find the application form by clicking here.

