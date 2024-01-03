Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

BBC’s most addictive reality show arrives for second series tonight

Nina McLaughlin

The Traitors is finally returning to our screens

Season two of the BBC’s most brutal reality show is hitting TV tonight, and Claudia Winkleman has promised that it will be even better than the first.

“The players are more ruthless, they are less innocent, and they have no qualms about accusing people,” the presenter said.

“In the first season, Maddy [Smedley, a faithful] would say ‘I think it’s him’… and everyone went ‘shhh, you’re wrong’. And I was just like, ‘listen to her!’

“But here [in series two], you see the first round table, it explodes. They want to play the game and they are, impatient is not the right word, but they’re more brutal.”

For those who missed the first season, let’s have a quick rundown of how it works.

Set in a the grand Ardross Castle near Inverness, 22 members of the public are placed together.

A handful of the group are told they are the Traitors, and the rest of the show sees the Faithfuls trying to figure out who the Traitors are.

The two teams play against each other in a bid to win the jackpot of £120,000.

“It’s not a matter of goodies and baddies,” Winkleman says.

“Sometimes I really want the traitors to do it, sometimes I really want the faithful to catch one of them, and they both work in equal measure, because I respect gameplay above everything.”

The first episode premieres on BBC at 9pm tonight. The second and third episodes will be available on iPlayer immediately after.

