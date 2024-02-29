Search icon

Entertainment

29th Feb 2024

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Stephen Porzio

Certainly an interesting career move.

Liam Neeson is set to star in a reboot of one of the greatest comedies of all time: The Naked Gun.

The news was revealed by Variety this week, with the publication saying that Paramount have now set a release date of July 18, 2025.

Based off the widely popular film franchise starring Leslie Nielsen, the as-yet-untitled remake is set to be directed by The Lonely Island star Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth McFarlane.

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of one of the greatest comedies of all time

News of a remake or reboot of the iconic series has been circulating for over a decade now, but it seems to finally be up and running and Neeson is certainly an interesting choice to take over the mantle from Nielsen.

However, it won’t be the Irish actor’s first time dipping his toes into comedy.

The 71-year-old appeared as Chief Constable Byers in Derry Girls as well as parodying versions of himself in Life’s Too Short and Atlanta – showing off his deadpan comedy chops with could suit the upcoming reboot.

In an interview with People in February 2022, Neeson teased that he had been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios about potentially resurrecting the franchise.

“It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know,” he said at the time.

Originating from the TV series Police Squad! in 1982, The Naked Gun became a huge franchise in its own right, consisting of three films starring Nielsen as the failing-upward police officer Frank Drebin.

Nielsen himself started life as a dramatic actor, before pivoting into comedy with the Naked Gun franchise and Airplane!

The jury is still out on whether Neeson can bring the same qualities to the screen, or if a Naked Gun reboot is even required at this point, but we’re sure he can adapt a new and particular set of skills.

Topics:

Enterntainment

RELATED ARTICLES

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

Enterntainment

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

By Callum Boyle

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

Enterntainment

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

By Callum Boyle

BBC’s most addictive reality show arrives for second series tonight

Enterntainment

BBC’s most addictive reality show arrives for second series tonight

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

People liken The Crow star to Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘disrespectful’ remake

Batman

People liken The Crow star to Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘disrespectful’ remake

By Ryan Price

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

dave myers

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

By Charlie Herbert

Jon Stewart in tears as he shares sad news with Daily Show viewers

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart in tears as he shares sad news with Daily Show viewers

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

Adam Sandler

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

By JOE

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Breaking News

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

By Ryan Price

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

By Lee Costello

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

Chelsea

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

By Lee Costello

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

Load more stories