Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Certainly an interesting career move.

Liam Neeson is set to star in a reboot of one of the greatest comedies of all time: The Naked Gun.

The news was revealed by Variety this week, with the publication saying that Paramount have now set a release date of July 18, 2025.

Based off the widely popular film franchise starring Leslie Nielsen, the as-yet-untitled remake is set to be directed by The Lonely Island star Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth McFarlane.

News of a remake or reboot of the iconic series has been circulating for over a decade now, but it seems to finally be up and running and Neeson is certainly an interesting choice to take over the mantle from Nielsen.

However, it won’t be the Irish actor’s first time dipping his toes into comedy.

The 71-year-old appeared as Chief Constable Byers in Derry Girls as well as parodying versions of himself in Life’s Too Short and Atlanta – showing off his deadpan comedy chops with could suit the upcoming reboot.

‘THE NAKED GUN’ reboot, starring Liam Neeson, will release on July 15, 2025 in theaters.



Directed by Akiva Schaffer & produced by Seth MacFarlane.

In an interview with People in February 2022, Neeson teased that he had been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios about potentially resurrecting the franchise.

“It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know,” he said at the time.

Originating from the TV series Police Squad! in 1982, The Naked Gun became a huge franchise in its own right, consisting of three films starring Nielsen as the failing-upward police officer Frank Drebin.

Nielsen himself started life as a dramatic actor, before pivoting into comedy with the Naked Gun franchise and Airplane!

The jury is still out on whether Neeson can bring the same qualities to the screen, or if a Naked Gun reboot is even required at this point, but we’re sure he can adapt a new and particular set of skills.