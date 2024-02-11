Search icon

Entertainment

11th Feb 2024

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

Callum Boyle

Johnny English

‘A good agent doesn’t need gadgets’

Rowan Atkinson is reportedly set to reprise his role as secret agent Johnny English, with a fourth film apparently in the works.

Screen Daily have claimed that a new film is currently in the pipeline and that filming is set to take place in the UK and Malta in June.

No details of the plot have been released so far however judging by the previous editions we’re no doubt going to see English be lured back into the spy world, causing chaos.

It’s been 21 years since the release of the first Johnny English film and back when he was promoting Johnny English Strikes Again in 2018, Atkinson was asked if he would be taking on the role of English after the third one.

Answering on a Reddit Ask Me Anything he said: “I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you’d like to see another one. But at the same time…never say never ;”

So not a yes but also… not a no.

Atkinson to make Mr Bean return

While rumours of Johnny English’s return will continue to circulate, one role Atkinson will definitely be taking on again is his iconic Mr Bean character.

The 69-year-old won’t be on our screens directly but as a voice over for Mr Bean: The Animated Series as the much-loved character celebrates it’s 35th anniversary and it will air next year.

Atkinson previously stated that he was “done” with the Mr Bean character but admitted he still enjoys doing the animated version.

“I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form,” he said.

“We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences.

“The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”

Related links:

Topics:

Enterntainment,Film,johnny english,rowan atkinson

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

Enterntainment

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

By Callum Boyle

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

Entertainment

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

By Callum Boyle

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Aftersun

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

By Joseph Loftus

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

By Stephen Porzio

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

By Stephen Porzio

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Simon Kelly

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

Argentina

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

By Callum Boyle

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

Body cam

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

By Callum Boyle

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Aftersun

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

By Joseph Loftus

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

By Joseph Loftus

Jamiroquai musician Derrick McIntyre dead in car crash

Jamiroquai musician Derrick McIntyre dead in car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death confirmed

Carl Weathers

Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death confirmed

By Joseph Loftus

Ozzy Osbourne furiously slams Kanye West after he sampled his music

Ozzy Osbourne furiously slams Kanye West after he sampled his music

By Joseph Loftus

Ant McPartlin reportedly set to have first child with wife Anne Marie in just months

Ant McPartlin reportedly set to have first child with wife Anne Marie in just months

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories