Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

Rowan Atkinson is reportedly set to reprise his role as secret agent Johnny English, with a fourth film apparently in the works.

Screen Daily have claimed that a new film is currently in the pipeline and that filming is set to take place in the UK and Malta in June.

No details of the plot have been released so far however judging by the previous editions we’re no doubt going to see English be lured back into the spy world, causing chaos.

It’s been 21 years since the release of the first Johnny English film and back when he was promoting Johnny English Strikes Again in 2018, Atkinson was asked if he would be taking on the role of English after the third one.

Answering on a Reddit Ask Me Anything he said: “I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you’d like to see another one. But at the same time…never say never ;”

So not a yes but also… not a no.

Atkinson to make Mr Bean return

While rumours of Johnny English’s return will continue to circulate, one role Atkinson will definitely be taking on again is his iconic Mr Bean character.

The 69-year-old won’t be on our screens directly but as a voice over for Mr Bean: The Animated Series as the much-loved character celebrates it’s 35th anniversary and it will air next year.

Atkinson previously stated that he was “done” with the Mr Bean character but admitted he still enjoys doing the animated version.

“I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form,” he said.

“We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences.

“The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”

