Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

It has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers are fascinated with a new Netflix documentary showing a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic pop songs in music history.

Titled The Greatest Night in Pop, the new doc takes viewers inside the booth during the recording of ‘We Are The World’, the charity song involving some of the biggest names in music.

Released in 1985, the song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie is the ninth best-selling single of all time and proceeds went towards providing food and relief aid to starving people in Africa.

The new documentary features several new interviews with various stars involved in the song including Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Huey Lewis, Dione Warwick, and Cyndi Lauper.

The synopsis for the doc, which is currently third on the most-watched film charts for Netflix Ireland, reads: “The Greatest Night in Pop chronicles the massive undertaking to assemble the world’s most impressive supergroup in a world before cell phones and email.”

The Greatest Night in Pop features never-before-seen footage, including the early planning stages and writing sessions with Richie and Jackson, and goes inside the famed Henson Studios where the song was recorded.

Imagine being lucky enough to stumble upon Michael Jackson privately rehearsing his part of We Are The World…



The Greatest Night in Pop is now playing. pic.twitter.com/TO8u2iFjtc — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2024

The fascinating documentary currently holds a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and is getting rave reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Here are what some critics had to say:

Vulture – “One can’t help but enjoy the spectacle of all these stars, who were like gods at the time, standing around getting to know each other like awkward kids at a school social.”

New York Times – “While the making of the song was partially detailed in its long-form video, there’s plenty of new, engaging, and sometimes eyebrow-raising anecdotal material here.”

Hollywood Reporter – “An engaging blitz of nostalgia guaranteed to leave core viewers misty-eyed.”

The Greatest Night in Pop is available to watch right now on Netflix.

