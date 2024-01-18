Search icon

18th Jan 2024

‘Back to the Future 4 trailer with Tom Holland’ has ‘people in tears’

Charlie Herbert

‘The amount of spine tingles I got while watching this was insane!’

People have been ‘left in tears’ after watching a ‘Back to the Future 4 trailer’ featuring Tom Holland as Marty McFly.

The Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most successful and beloved film franchises of all time, and 34 years after the last movie the franchise’s popularity shows little sign of waning.

So, when a trailer arrived on YouTube for a fourth installment starring Tom Holland and the return of Christopher Lloyd as the iconic Dr. Emmett Brown, fans couldn’t help but get emotional.

Whilst the subject of reboots and remakes of popular films is a divisive one, there ‘s little doubt that a new Back to the Future film would be a box office smash, especially if Spider-Man himself was involved.

The trailer shows Holland as a “brilliant young inventor” by the name of Jake McFly, a relative of the time travelling teen Marty (Michael J. Fox) and clearly with the same eye for fashion as Marty.

However it was the opening line of Doc Brown saying “It isn’t over Marty…there’s one more adventure waiting for us” that really got people feeling emotional.

We then see Jake find the doc’s long lost journal which “contains secrets to enhance time travel capabilities, opening up new possibilities and unforeseen consequences.”

And of course there’s some time travel shenanigans involved as well.

But you know what they say – if something’s too good to be true, it probably is. And that’s the case here as this is actually a fake trailer made by YouTuber KH Studio, albeit an incredibly convincing one.

The content creator regularly creates concept trailers with the use of clever editing and mashing up clips from different films.

Despite the fact that this trailer isn’t for a real movie, it’s still been very popular, racking up more than 5.5 million views since it was uploaded to YouTube in December.

Many praised the YouTuber for his editing skills, with one person commenting: “This is incredibly impressive stuff. I know what a fan-made title looks like so I knew it was going in… but then totally doubted myself while watching it and honestly wondered if it was real.”

Another said: “That was awesome. I hate fan-made trailers but they could totally pull this off. Good job. I agree, very well done and it almost had me in tears.”

A third penned: “Dude.. The amount of spine tingles I got while watching this was insane! Amazing work!! This needs to be made for real ASAP!”

“This is dang good, man. I’m super impressed, it almost fooled me for a real trailer for a real movie. Well done!! I’d watch this movie in a HEARTBEAT,” someone else said.

This isn’t the first fake trailer to get people excited about a film that isn’t happening.

Through the use of AI and some impressive editing skills, people have imagined what films such as Home Alone and Harry Potter would look like if they were set in 2024.

