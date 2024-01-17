‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

True Crime fans are in for a treat.

Netflix has just released a true crime documentary about a case labelled the ‘real-life Gone Girl’.

The crime series, which is called American Nightmare, follows the mysterious case of a woman’s abduction and police’s ensuing refusal to believe it was legitimate.

The three-part series is sure to be the next hit for true crime fanatics, as it comes from the makers of The Tinder Swindler, which took the world by storm upon its release in 2022.

The official synopsis for American Nightmare reads: “After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime docuseries.”

The show follows the 2015 abduction of Denise Huskin after her and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn were drugged in their home in Vallejo, California.

Huskins was held for ransom and when Quinn ran to police for help, they suspected that he was lying and was actually the one responsible for her disappearance.

The case was quickly compared to David Fincher’s 2014 film Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, which shares a similar plotline to the real-life events.

In their 4 star review, The Guardian said: “This true-crime show examines the case of Denise Huskins, who police accused of faking her own kidnap in a Gone Girl-style plot. It’s an elevated example of the normally schlocky genre … but it will make you squirm.”

All three episodes of American Nightmare are available to view on Netflix now.