19th Dec 2023

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Charlie Herbert

Angelina jolie Denzel Washington

‘It was great seducing someone with your mind’

Angelina Jolie has said the “best sex” she ever has was with her co-star Denzel Washington.

Jolie appeared alongside Washington in the 1999 thriller, The Bone Collector. In the film, she plays the role of Amelia Donaghy, a cop who becomes romantically involved with forensics expert Lincoln Rhyme, played by Washington, as they team up to try and capture a serial killer who abducts and brutally murders his victims.

Here’s the unique thing about the film though – Washington’s character is quadriplegic, meaning that he is affected by paralysis of all four limbs.

So, Amelia goes out and investigates the crime scenes, relaying what she sees back to Lincoln, who guides her from his bed throughout the investigation.

Because of Lincoln’s paralysis, Jolie and Washington had to build romance between the characters in different ways to they would in other films, relying on intimacy instead of physicality.

Speaking to Dark Horizons shortly after the film’s release, Jolie said that “seducing someone with your mind” was a “huge turn-on.”

“What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them,” she said.

Referring to one scene in the film when she uses smell and intellect to seduce Lincoln, she said this was the “best sex I ever had.”

“It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on,” she added.

Angelina Jolie said “the best sex I ever had” was in The Bone Collector (Universal Pictures)

But she said shooting the film was a “really lonely” experience for her and led her to doubt herself.

She explained: “It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts. From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop.”

She added that the film “nearly drove me insane because she [her character Amelia] was so insane inside.”

Despite being a commercial success, The Bone Collector was not received well by critics, although Jolie and Washington did received some praise for their performances.

The film has an average approval rating of just 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average score of 4.2/10.

