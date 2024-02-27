Search icon

27th Feb 2024

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

JOE

Everyone wants the same person to star…

American Psycho is one of those movies that film fans cherish as a jewel of cinema history.

The 24-year-old psychological horror was adapted from the famous novel by American writer Bret Easton Ellis.

The film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street yuppie who moonlights as a vicious serial killer. It’s probably the role Bale is best known for, and is firmly in the movie hall of fame as a one-off masterpiece.

Now, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Lionsgate is currently working on a modern-day remake of the box-office hit.

It wouldn’t be the first time audiences have slammed an American Psycho-adjacent movie. In 2002, American Psycho 2 (starring Mila Kunis) was released, and was absolutely decimated by fans and critics alike.

Of course, this was never intended to be a sequel to the Christian Bale movie — it was later rejigged so it could be considered a follow-up, despite having no original relation.

However, following the news of a fresh remake, fans are all calling for the same person to be cast as Bateman – none other than Glen Howerton, star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

One person wrote online in response to news of a potential remake: “Please do this and cast Glen Howerton as Bateman please please please please please.”

“Tbh bale is so perfect in the role I don’t think anyone could do it better but glen howerton would be close second,” another said.

While a third put: “If they don’t cast Glen Howerton then I’m NOT watching it.”

“If Glen Howerton isn’t cast as Patrick Bateman I will be fuming. There’s nobody who could play that role better,” a fourth chimed in.

