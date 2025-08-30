People are playing naughts and crosses on St George’s cross roundabouts

Vandalism never looked so fun!

There’s been another twist in the St. George’s flag saga, as games of naughts and crosses are now being played on the vandalised mini-roundabouts across Britain.

In the midst of heavy immigration numbers, super-patriots have been busy adorning lampposts and motorway bridges with the historic Red Cross and Union Jacks, but it’s been widely suggested that far-right groups such as Britain First and the English Defence League are hijacking this sentiment and transforming it into something hostile.

Roundabouts have been pictured with spray-painted flags on, adding to the rising societal tensions, but people in the areas of Clenchwarton and South Lynn are hitting back with a dash of humour by working around this antagonistic art with their own black-inked spray cans.

See below for a peek at their work.

Spray-painted mini roundabout in the village of Clenchwarton

The BBC has spoken to some of the groups involved in erecting flags across the UK who have said it is motivated by pride and patriotism. One of the groups of people who have taken credit for a rise in flags in an area called Woeley near Birmingham call themselves the Weoley Warriors.

They’re self-described as a “group of proud English men with a common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country of how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements”.

The flags are creating issues for local councils, and West Mercia police force have launched an investigation into criminal damage after a roundabout was repainted in the colours of the flag.

Opinions between local councils are split over what to do about the flags in their areas.

The Reform UK-led Worcestershire County Council are taking a different approach, saying they will not take any flags down. However, their leader, councillor Karl Perks has spoken out on vandalism to roundabouts.

In a statement, he said: “What I cannot condone are acts of vandalism, costing taxpayers money. This is exactly what the illegal painting of red crosses on local roundabouts will do. This act of vandalism will cost our county council money to rectify.

“As the cabinet member for highways for Worcestershire County Council, I will be seeking criminal damages so that every other taxpayer in the county does not pay for this.”