15th Aug 2025

New £200 cost of living payment available for UK households

Dan Seddon

You have until March 2026 to submit an application

Families in the Wealden District of East Sussex can now check if they’re eligible to receive a cost of living payment worth £200 thanks to the Household Support Fund.

For the uninitiated, the Household Support Fund is a cash kitty sectioned off for vulnerable households by their local council to help pay for water, energy, food and other bills.

Per The Mirror, Wealden District Council is offering £200 to those getting either Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reductions or Severe Mental Impairment exemptions.

It’s an 18+ deal and you must be a resident within the Wealden District Council territory. Vouchers or cash will be sent inside two weeks of your successful claim.

If you’re a newcomer to these handouts, the current application window closes on Tuesday, September 30, while a second opportunity is almost immediately available the day after for anybody who missed out.

That second window lasts between October 1 and March 31, 2026.

Should you live outside of the Wealden District, though, it’s still a good idea to check what your local council is offering via the Household Support Fund. West Berkshire Council, for instance, awards cash payments to households that are “in crisis” and need financial support.

If there’s one or two kids living under your roof, £250 could be coming your way, and if you have three or more children that jumps to £300. Child-free households could get their hands on £150 too.

Ribble Valley Borough Council is another example, providing food vouchers for eligible families that have a combined household income of less than £35,000 per year.

The City of Doncaster Council also aids households that receive certain benefits; Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit and free school meals.

In a household with one dependent child? You’ll get a £100 payment for food, while £200 is paid for two dependent children and £300 for three dependent children.

Children,Community,cost of living,Family,Money,UK News

