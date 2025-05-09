The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

It’s a nice big round number of a pub quiz

Is 450 a significant number? It’s certainly a big number, but is it noteworthy? What I’m asking is, should we be popping the champagne for pub quiz no.450? Maybe we should simply have a little bit of the bubbly for making it through another week.

You should certainly Schumacher the champagne if you get full marks on the pub quiz though, on any week. It’s a rarified achievement, and if you ever manage it you should shout it from the rooftops.

Let’s see if this is the week you manage it, shall we?