14th Sep 2023

Man works out how much money you’d have made buying Apple shares instead of new iPhones

Joseph Loftus

‘Why didn’t I invest?’

Apple has been all over the news recently after unveiling their latest iPhone 15.

While it’s a long way from the initial iPhone back in 2007 which truly revolutionised modern technology, the latest model is in many people’s eyes a bit of a let down – featuring a handful of new features with a USB-C charging port (finally, at least).

The iPhone 15 is due to go on sale in just a matter of days and regardless of its seemingly dull new features, it will inevitably be a huge success financially with people flocking to their local Apple stores to get their hands on the latest edition.

That’s the way things have been since 2007.

As people have always gone in their droves to fork out for just about new model of iPhone, one man on X (formerly known as Twitter) has revealed just how rich you’d be if instead of buying every new iPhone, you instead invested the money into Apple stocks back in 2007.

Sumit Behal is the man who claims to know what your Apple stock would be worth if you’d be buying that instead of iPhones.

According to Behal’s calculations, if you bought each model of iPhone at the launch it would set you back around $17,000 (£13,700) and if you’d put that much money into Apple stock you’d currently have around $367,000,000 (£295,886,410).

More specifically, Behal wrote: “If you had bought Apple shares worth of every new iPhone model on Apple event day from 2007 , you would have converted 17,000 dollars to 367 million dollars.

“Tim Cook will never tell you about this.”

Yes, truly sickening isn’t it.

