20th Jul 2025

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Dan Seddon

These medical units use immense magnetism

A private medical facility in Long Island, New York endured a horror scenario this week.

On Wednesday afternoon (July 16), an undisclosed, unauthorised 61-year-old man entered an examination room whilst an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan was in progress.

Due to wearing what’s been described as a long metallic necklace, he was then sucked into the unit by tremendous magnetic force and later died from his injuries in hospital.

The Nassau Country Police Department received a 911 call from the establishment following this ‘medical episode’, with the man in a critical condition.

An investigation is now underway in an effort to determine why he was in the room to begin with, and how he was allowed to get inside.

MRI scanner (Adobe Stock/Andrey Orlov)

Dr Payal Sud of the nearby North Shore University Hospital told ABC7: “If this was a chain that was wrapped around the neck, I could imagine any kind of strangulation injuries that could happen, asphyxiation, cervical spine injuries if the patient was slams against the MRI, you know, any kind of blunt force trauma that we can think about could happen.”

According to the NHS, MRI scanners use ‘strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body’, therefore patients are explicitly warned against bringing watches, jewellery, dentures, piercings, hearing aids, and even wigs into the scanning room.

Zips, fasteners, buttons, belts, and buckles are also off limits in the wardrobe department.

A typical MRI experience sees patients wearing just a gown to avoid any such disasters, while an overseeing doctor monitors the scan from a separate room.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering says that the machine’s magnetic power is so immense that it could ‘fling a wheelchair across the room’.

